Dual-fan GPUs vs. triple-fan GPUs: Which is better for gaming in 2022?

GPUs come in a variety of shapes and sizes these days. Some low-end graphics cards can be passively cooled, while others might pack four fans. However, most modern ones that are used for gaming offer either two or three fans.

There are multiple examples in the market where, for a single GPU, one can choose between a dual-fan and a triple-fan variant. Thus, gamers might be confused regarding which card to get.

Both dual-fan and triple-fan offerings have their own set of pros and cons. Thus, this guide will go over them and check out which of the two kinds is a better choice for gaming in 2022 and beyond.

Guide to choosing between dual-fan and triple-fan GPUs

Dual-fan and triple-fan graphics cards are the most common designs these days. High-end GPUs mostly come with three fans. For example, every card starting with the RTX 3080 does not have a two-fan edition. However, most mid-range offerings like the RTX 3060 and RX 6600 come with both dual-fan and triple-fan variants. Thus, gamers on a budget would face the problem of which edition to get more often.

What advantages do dual-fan video cards have over triple-fan graphics cards?

Dual-fan GPUs have a few advantages over their triple-fan counterparts. For starters, they are quieter because they pack fewer fans. Moreover, most offerings in either category come with the same fans. Thus, the difference is quite noticeable.

The biggest advantage of dual-fan cards is that they are smaller than triple-fan ones. This ensures ensuring wider compatibility with computer cases. Although most ATX mid-towers will support any triple-fan card out there, some smaller micro-ATX and ITX cases might run into compatibility issues with larger GPUs.

Dual-fan cards are generally cheaper than their triple-fan counterparts as well. Thus, gamers can save a ton of money by opting for these options.

What advantages do triple-fan graphics cards have over dual-fan options?

Triple-fan graphics cards generally pack more heatsink mass than their dual-fan counterparts. This allows these video cards to maintain lower temperatures, ensuring higher performance levels by allowing them to clock higher. This is especially true with the latest RTX 30 series cards that keep boosting till they have no thermal headroom. Furthermore, some triple-fan cards are thinner than their dual-fan counterparts.

Sometimes, GPUs that take up more than two slots can pose compatibility issues. For instance, the Sapphire Nitro+ edition of the RX 6600 XT is a dual-fan card. But it takes up almost two and a half slots. In contrast, the Gigabyte Eagle edition, being a triple-fan card, takes up no more than two slots. Although this issue is subjective, it can become a problem in certain ITX cases in which space is limited.

Verdict

It is always better to opt for a higher-end dual-fan card than a cheaper triple-fan card. A good example can be the MSI Ventus 3x series over the Galax EX Gamer variants of the RTX 3070. While the former is a triple-fan offering, it packs significantly worse components than what Galax has to offer with its EX Gamer series. Thus, choosing the best option that is compatible with your case and fits your budget is the best idea.

