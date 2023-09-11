5 most exciting upgrades coming to Apple Watch series 9

The Apple Watch is the second most important product in the company's lineup after the iPhone, and the Apple Watch Series 9 will launch alongside the new iPhone 15 models this week. The brand hasn't made significant changes to the Apple Watch models over the years. with the exception of the Ultra launched in 2022.

The rumor mill has revealed several bits of information about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9. And if those are true, we can expect the upcoming lineup to bring several new features that make for a worthy upgrade. We will get to know all the details of the latest Watch Series 9 in less than 48 hours. Until then, here are the five most exciting upgrades expected to come.

Revamped OS, powerful processor, new sensors, and more coming to Apple Watch Series 9

The Apple Watch Series 9 will definitely come with a new processor. But what else is new? Let's take a look.

5) WatchOS 10

The Apple Watch Series 9 will boot the latest watchOS 10 out of the box. Apple has already rolled out the Public Beta of the software for compatible devices worldwide, and the reviews are promising.

The new OS will change how we have used the Apple Watch so far. Some of the most exciting features include the Smart Stack widget with at-a-glance information, redesigned apps, exciting new watch faces, improved wellness features, and more.

4) New processor

Apple is known for launching every generation of the Watch with a new processor. However, the chipsets since the Apple Watch Series 4 have only offered marginal performance improvements. On the contrary, rumors suggest that the S9 chipset, which will power the Apple Watch Series 9, will significantly improve performance.

The new processor is said to be based on the A15 Bionic processor and is expected to offer a notable performance and battery boost. A Bloomberg report suggests that the Watch Series 9 will feature the new U2 ultrawide-band chip, enhancing the Find My capabilities of the device.

3) New health sensors

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple will ditch its third-gen heart rate monitor from the Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra. Speculations are rife that the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 will feature Apple's latest 4th-gen optical heart sensor. The new heart sensor is said to be more accurate and faster. Gurman also suggests that the company might improve other sensors.

2) 3D-printed parts

There are rumors that Apple might use 3D-printed parts in the Watch Series 9, which will help them reduce production times and improve cost efficiency.

According to the expert analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is considering adopting 3D printing technology for some of the titanium mechanical parts for the Watch Ultra 2. As of now, it's not clear whether the company will use 3D-printed parts only for the Ultra model.

1) MicroLED display

9to5ma has reported that Apple might launch an upcoming Watch with a microLED display. Considering that the Apple Watch was the first device from the brand to use an OLED screen, there could be some truth to these rumors. However, another report suggests that Apple has run into a manufacturing hiccup with the new display technology, so it may not come to fruition.

Several other upgrades are expected this year, including the action button from Ultra making its way to Series 9, dual-frequency GPS, and 5G support for cellular Watch Series 9. We will know all the details shortly when the brand launches the smartwatch at its Wonderlust event on September 12.