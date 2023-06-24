Final Fantasy 16 overheating PS5: how to fix, reasons, and more

Many Final Fantasy 16 gamers have reported that their PlayStation 5 console is overheating while playing the game. This can cause severe issues like excessive noise, frame drops, and, potentially, a shorter life span for the PS5. It is worth noting that this isn't the first time a Sony console has struggled while running the latest games. Previously, the PS4 struggled with many latest releases, like Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018) and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019).

Unfortunately, there aren't many ways to fix the overheating issue of the PS5. The latest Final Fantasy game uses all of the console's might to deliver an experience like never before. In addition, the PS5 is almost two and a half years old, and its age is starting to show.

However, a few tricks can help reduce the seriousness of the issue for some gamers. Do note that these fixes are not meant to solve the problem completely. Instead, they will help reduce the temperatures slightly, allowing the console to run the game smoothly.

How to solve the overheating issues of the PS5 in Final Fantasy 16?

The following fixes might help you solve any overheating problems in the Sony-made console:

Fix 1: Place the PS5 vertically instead of laying it flat

Poor ventilation is one of the main reasons why the PS5 might overheat during gaming. Thus, we recommend you place the console in any space where it can freely breathe. Also, putting it vertically on the provided stand instead of flat will help with the airflow and lower overall temperatures.

Fix 2: Dial down to the Framerate mode in Final Fantasy 16

The best graphics settings for lower temperatures in the latest action JRPG from Square Enix are as follows:

Screen brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Game performance: Framerate

While we recommend sticking to the Graphics mode in FF16, avoiding the higher fidelity version is best if your console is overheating. The Framerate mode renders the game at 1440p 60 FPS instead of the regular 4K 30 FPS. This can help take some load off of the PS5, thereby resulting in lower system temperatures.

Fix 3: Clean the PlayStation 5 console

Proper ventilation is crucial to maintaining low temperatures on the PS5. We strongly recommend that gamers keep their consoles neat and tidy to help with the airflow. Dust and dunk can stop air from moving freely in and out of the gaming console, resulting in much higher system temperatures.

If you haven't cleaned the console in the last six months, take it apart and use a clean cloth to remove any dust stuck in the grilles. Consult the official Sony teardown guide embedded above if you face any difficulties.

Fix 4: Turn off HDR in Final Fantasy 16

Some reports have claimed that turning off HDR in the display settings help reduce overall temperatures in Final Fantasy 16. While HDR does consume some resources, it will be minimal unless the game has a bug. But turning it off is worth a shot, provided this workaround has performed for some gamers online.

The majority of overheating issues stem from a lack of airflow. We hope the following steps will help you streamline your console for lower temperatures and smoother Final Fantasy 16 gameplay.

