Get this standing desk and treadmill combo at an unbelievable price this Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Black Friday has already arrived, and Cyber Monday is just around the corner. Major online stores are offering huge discounts on the majority of their items. This is the perfect time for users to grab some exercise equipment combos and save huge chunks of money on their purchases.

One such piece of equipment is the Monomi Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk 48 x 24 inches and the Daeyegim 2-in-1 walking pad under the desk treadmill.

The standing desk is being offered for $187.69 which is $112.30 lower than its normal price tag, while the treadmill is available for $235, which is $14.66 lower than its original price on Amazon. The standing desk and treadmill are generally available for $299.99 and $249.66 respectively.

Grab exercise equipment combos at discounted rates during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales 2022

Monomi Electric Standing Desk 48 x 24 inches

The Monomi Electric 48 x 24 inches standing desk (image via Amazon)

The specifications of the Monomi Electric standing desk are as follows:

Brand: Monomi

Monomi Desk Design: Computer Desk

Computer Desk Materials: Engineered Wood and Alloy Steel

Engineered Wood and Alloy Steel Special Features: Ergonomic, Electric, Adjustable Height, 4 Programmable Memory Settings

Ergonomic, Electric, Adjustable Height, 4 Programmable Memory Settings Product Dimensions (D x W x H): 24 x 48 x 46 inches

The Monomi Electric Height adjustable standing desk is hugely discounted throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales on Amazon. This is the electric variant of the standing desk which was released a few months ago. It was launched at a price of $299.99 but has been slashed to $187.69 during the limited-time Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

The standing desk features four preset buttons to customize the desired heights ranging from 28.3 to 45.7 inches along with a 360-degree detachable and lockable caster to make the desk move easily. It has space for up to 1 monitor and 2 laptops at the same time.

Additionally, it has an industrial-grade sturdy steel frame which allows a weight capacity of up to 80kgs. It also comes with anti-collision technology to protect itself from bumps and scratches. It is equipped with a sensor to detect obstacles in the path of the desk's movement.

Furthermore, the desk is easy to install and a detailed installation manual and video are provided with the product. The standing desk also comes with embedded screw-hole locations and a hex key for ease of installation. This makes it the perfect purchase to make during the ongoing Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Daeyegim 2-in-1 Walking Pad Under Desk Treadmill

Daeyegim 2-in-1 walking pad under desk treadmill (image via Amazon)

The specifications of the Daeyegim Under Desk Treadmill are as follows:

Brand: Daeyegim

Daeyegim Weight: 18 kgs (40 lbs)

18 kgs (40 lbs) Materials: Alloy Steel, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, and Rubber

Alloy Steel, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, and Rubber Maximum Speed: 8 km/h (5 m/h)

8 km/h (5 m/h) Maximum Horsepower: 0.75

0.75 Display Type: LCD

LCD Power Source: Corded Electric

Corded Electric Maximum Weight: 120 kgs (265 lbs)

120 kgs (265 lbs) Product Dimensions (D x W x H): 47.8 x 19.6 x 4.9 inches

The Daeyegim Under Desk Treadmill is currently available on sale through Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts on Amazon. This desk is normally sold for $249.66 but can presently be bought for $235 as a part of the ongoing sales.

The under-desk treadmill has a powerful 0.75 hp quiet motor, which is perfect for running, jogging, and walking. It also has a multi-layer shield designed to absorb shock and reduce noise. It features a 40.6 x 15.3-inch running area along with a non-slip running belt to make the run quieter and safer.

Additionally, it has a remote to control the speed and select different speed levels according to the user's comfort. It also has a large display to measure the calories burnt, speed, time, and distance.

Users can buy the combo of the Monomi Electric Desk and Daeyegim Under Desk Treadmill from Amazon for a combined amount of $422.69 and save a total of $126.96 during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, which is a limited-time offer.

