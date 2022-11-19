5 best gaming laptop deals during Black Friday 2022 sale

Black Friday deals are finally here and have taken over the internet, with a number of products being sold for throwaway prices, making this week one of the best times of the year to pick up some new tech.

The list includes several high-end gaming laptops that are retailing at discounts of up to 30%. Thus, people looking for ideal portable gaming solutions should secure these deals as soon as possible.

Spotting the best deals across numerous retail sites can be cumbersome. In this regard, we have compiled a list of discounted laptops to make your search more convenient.

A guide to securing the best gaming laptop deals this Black Friday sale

5) HP Victus 15.6" gaming laptop with RTX 3050 Ti (was $1,099, now $799)

The HP Victus 15.6" gaming laptop (Image via Best Buy)

Despite having its share of caveats, the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop is a solid device on a tight budget. The on-sale model packs a high-end Intel Core i7-12650H processor, 16 GB of memory, and a modest Nvidia Geforce RTX 3050 Ti GPU.

Traditionally, the HP Victus sells for $1,099.99. However, during the ongoing Black Friday sale, Best Buy is offering the product for $799.99. Buyers will also get a month's worth of Xbox Game Pass for free.

A less-powerful alternative with an Intel Core i5-12450H and a GTX 1650 mobile GPU is being offered for just $479.99 instead of its $799.99 price tag.

4) MSI Laptop Creator M16 with RTX 3060 (was $1,499, now $1,099)

The MSI Laptop Creator M16 (Image via Newegg)

The MSI Creator M16 is a high-end device targeted for the purpose of creation and productivity. The laptop packs an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 16 GB of memory, and an RTX 3060 mobile GPU.

While it usually sells for $1,499, the laptop has been discounted for $1,099 at Newegg in the ongoing Black Friday sale. Buyers will also receive a free MSI mouse for a limited time.

3) ASUS ROG Strix G15 laptop with QHD display, Radeon RX 6800M (was $1,699, now $1,099)

The ASUS ROG Strix G15 laptop (Image via Best Buy)

The ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is almost as high-end as portable gaming rigs go. The device packs the Ryzen 9 5980HX processor with 16 GB of memory and a Radeon RX 6800M GPU.

Best Buy offers fire prices on some of the latest and greatest laptops. Thus, while the laptop generally sells for $1,699, it is being offered for $1,099 this Black Friday. Buyers also get a month’s worth of Xbox Game Pass for free.

2) Gigabyte AERO 5 XE4 15.6" gaming laptop with RTX 3070 Ti (was $2,199, now $1,249)

The Gigabyte Aero 5 XE4 15.6" gaming laptop with RTX 3070 Ti (Image via Newegg)

The Gigabyte AERO 5 XE4 is a high-end creator-focused laptop. It comes with Intel Core i7-12700H, 16 GB DDR4 memory, and an RTX 3070 Ti 8 GB mobile GPU. The highlight, however, is its 15.6" UHD display which makes it ideal for both gaming and content creation.

This powerhouse traditionally sells for a premium of $2,199. However, it is being offered at a steal for $1,249 this Black Friday at Newegg.

1) ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 laptop with RTX 3080 (was $2,399, now $2,099)

The ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 laptop (Image via Newegg)

The ROG Strix Scar 15 is a top-of-the-line portable gaming option. The laptop is powered by Ryzen 9 5900HX, an RTX 3080 mobile GPU, and 16 GB of DDR4 memory. Other key features include a 300 Hz FHD display and an opti-mechanical per-key RGB-lit keyboard.

While the laptop is priced at $2,399.99, users can purchase it for $2,099.99 on Newegg this Black Friday.

Poll : 0 votes