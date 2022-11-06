5 best deals for gaming keyboards in Black Friday 2022 sale

The finest time of year to get a brand-new gaming keyboard to liven up your workstation is around Black November, and most importantly, the real Black Friday weekend.

It is one of the most crucial peripherals you'll use for PC gaming, after all. These items will make wonderful gifts for friends and family, even if not for yourself. Seeing a snappy ambidextrous mouse or a gorgeous keyboard with Cherry switches for 50% off its retail price is sure to put a smile on any face.

What gaming keyboards' discounts are available this time around, then? We'll probably see a ton of offers on Logitech and Razer accessories if past years are any indication. When it comes to significant deals, the two brands frequently compete head-to-head, each providing savings of between 25 and 50%!

5 best gaming keyboards to consider this Black Friday

Black Friday is often quite predictable. Deals often go live one week before the occasion, with the greatest offers being saved for Black Friday (set to be hosted on November 25 this year). Offers go online considerably earlier than usual because shops are competing for your money and stock levels are low.

This year, Corsair, HyperX, SteelSeries, Razer, and even EVGA will join the price-cutting bandwagon. In this article, we'll be providing you with the five finest keyboards to consider in this holiday period.

1) EVGA Z12 RGB Gaming Keyboard ($20.99, down from the usual $29 - Amazon)

The only non-mechanical model made by EVGA is the entry-level Z12 gaming keyboard. For those who prefer the sensation of rubber-dome switches, it is placed beneath the EVGA Z15 and EVGA Z20, which are their mechanical choices.

Being a more affordable option, it misses several features found on higher-end models, including individually lit keys and an integrated wrist rest. However, it still has RGB zone illumination, and a wrist rest can be purchased separately.

It makes use of the EVGA Unleash RGB software, a straightforward tool that enables you to change the illumination, and program any key, including the five additional macro keys.

2) HyperX Alloy Origins ($85.50, down from the usual $109.99 - Amazon)

The HyperX Alloy Origins comes among the best gaming keyboards. It boasts complete RGB backlighting and an exceptionally well-built design. The light-and-responsive typing experience, provided by its linear switches' low pre-travel distance and ease of actuation, makes the keyboard so special.

Although every key may have a macro programmed into it, Windows is the only operating system that supports this customisation. The fact that it is a wired-only keyboard means that it isn't the best option for usage with mobile devices or home theater PCs.

The HyperX Alloy Origins doesn't have any unique features that set it apart from competition in the mechanical gaming keyboard market, but it does have one of the nicest builds because an option at this price point seldom has a full aluminum frame.

3) Razer Huntsman Mini ($90.99, down from the usual $129.99 - Amazon)

The Huntsman Mini is an excellent gaming keyboard from Razer. It boasts a small form factor that is ideal for minimalist settings and gives the mouse more room to move.

It boasts per-key RGB illumination, great build quality, and macro-programmable keycaps. We have found that the Clicky Optical switches are really sensitive and tactilely satisfying, which make for a great typing experience.

Unfortunately, the lack of a wrist rest makes it difficult to type for extended periods of time, and some people may find the layout to be a little crowded. Most adjustments may be made on the keyboard itself, while media controls, function, and navigation keys can still be accessed by using auxiliary functions.

4) SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL ($130.54, down from the usual $179.99 - Amazon)

The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL keyboard is excellent for gamers, but it's also quite adaptable. It features a special option that enables you to alter the pre-travel distance required to press a key, which in turn alters the actuation force.

You may either lower it for a more responsive gaming experience or raise it to increase accuracy when entering anything. This keyboard has dedicated media keys, is extremely well made, and has a great magnetic wrist rest.

5) Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT ($149.99, down from the usual $199.99 - Amazon)

Amazing for gaming, the Corsair K95 RGB PLATINUM XT keyboard is also adaptable enough for other tasks. All keys, including the six macro buttons, may be programmed using the proprietary software, and RGB lighting can be changed as well. The keyboard boasts a sturdy construction with a wrist rest that should be comfortable for most users.

Although the doubleshot PBT keys have a wonderful feel to them and provide decent tactile feedback, they sometimes feel a little hefty. The bulk of the keys still function on Linux and macOS despite its unfortunate limited compatibility with both of those operating systems. Comparatively speaking, it feels better than the Corsair K95 PLATINUM, which it replaces.

