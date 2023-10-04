Google has announced this year's most awaited Android phone, its latest Pixel line-up, the Google Pixel 8 series. These phones are well-known for their clean user-friendly interface garnished with an excellent camera and features. So, seeing the same trends coming to the Google Pixel 8 is not surprising. However, with so many other options available from competitors, it can be hard to choose the best device.

This article will compare the Pixel 8 with a similarly priced Android device from Nothing, the Nothing Phone (2). The facts considered for comparing these phones are performance, display, camera, and software aspects.

Android battle: Google Pixel 8 vs Nothing Phone (2)

Overall Specs

While both phones have good camera modules and promising chipsets, there are some things that make them stand out from the other. For instance, Nothing Phone (2) uses Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, and Google is sticking to its new Tensor processor.

When it comes to pricing, we can say that both phones provide the best value for money.

Device Google Pixel 8 Nothing Phone (2) Processor Google Tensor G3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 RAM 8GB LPDDR5X Upto 12GB LPDDR5 Display 6.2-inch OLED 6.7-inch LTPO OLED, 120Hz Main Cameras 50 MP Primary Camera 12 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 50 MP Primary Camera50 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera Optical Zoom NA NA Video Recording Up to 4K 60FPS Up to 4K 60FPS Storage Upto 256GB UFS 3.1 Upto 512GB, UFS 3.1 Battery 4575mAh 4700mAH Charging Speed 30W wired, Supports Wireless charging 45W wired15W wireless Accessories in the box Type C to Type C cable, SIM ejector Type C to Type C cable, SIM ejector Price Starts at $699 Starts at $599

Display

Nothing Phone (2) comes with an OLED 120Hz screen out of the box that offers punchy colors at an FHD resolution with HDR10 support to stream your favorite shows.

On the other hand, Google Pixel 8 uses a 120Hz OLED panel to make the experience as delightful as possible in a small form factor of 6.2-inch. Gaming and multimedia on these smartphones will surely be pleasant to the eyes.

Performance

Qualcomm is renowned for manufacturing the most stable and power-efficient processors right now, and it is safe to say that the choice of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 is doing wonders for the Nothing Phone (2). It also uses a 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, giving it an edge if you are considering gaming on your Android.

When we look at the Pixel 8, the Tensor G3 is a great upgrade from its predecessor Tensor G2. While it has not been tested for benchmarks, it is safe to assume it will give satisfactory results. It also uses the faster LPDDR5X 8GB RAM to make the user experience smooth.

Camera

The camera module on the Nothing Phone (2) uses the Sony IMX890 sensor, and the 50MP+50MP setup can take good photos in low light conditions and indoor lighting. The HDR is also really impressive.

Google, on the other hand, has done some magic with the 50MP+12MP camera setup. Powered by its software processing and scene intelligence, we can expect to get really crisp and vibrant photos in all lighting conditions, making it one of the best photography phones.

Battery

Thanks to their 4nm based SoCs, both Android phones will easily squeeze out a day of battery life in moderate usage. Moreover, they support fast charging, so running out of power in the middle of something important will not be an issue.

Both devices support fast charging and come with a USB 3.0 type C port. The Google Pixel 8 can be charged at 30W, and Nothing Phone (2) can go up to 45W.

Verdict

While both devices are somewhat similar in all contexts, it necessarily comes down to your preferences. Google's clean material U will surely give you an authentic experience with the Google Pixel 8, while the minimalistic Nothing OS might be something that you are fond of.

Moreover, the Google Pixel 8 is confirmed to get seven years of OS updates, while the Nothing Phone (2) will only receive three years of OS updates.

