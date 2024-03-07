Google Pixel 9 and 9 Pro: Expected specs, features, prices, and more

Google Pixel 9 series is launching this year, and there have already been several leaks and rumors suggesting its hardware information and design. Both the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are expected to come with several improvements over the Pixel 8 smartphones, and they are also confirmed to ship with Android 15 right out of the box.

Both smartphones should also be powered by the Google Tensor G4 chipset and should have better image and video-taking abilities. So, we now list all the rumors and leaked information about both smartphones, including their expected release date, pricing, and features.

Google Pixel 9 and 9 Pro: Expected release date

Like the last few years, the Google Pixel 9 series is expected to debut in the month of October. Google is also expected to unveil the Android 15 stable update with more features and camera innovations, during this time. The upcoming Google Pixel 8a though should launch in the next quarter of 2024.

Google Pixel 9 and 9 Pro: Specs and features

Popular X tipster, Steve H.McFly(OnLeaks), has already revealed the design of both smartphones. Both the Pixel 9 and Pro will have flat metal edges, and the power and volume buttons will be on the right side. Further, the leaked renders have also revealed the new camera design. The USB Type-C port, SIM card tray, and speaker grill, all are housed at the bottom.

If we talk about their processing power, both the phones will be powered by the Google Tensor G4 chipset. According to WCCFTech, the chipset will be made on a 4nm fabrication process and will perform similar to the Exynos 2400. This means that the past heating and battery issues should be resolved with this upcoming processor.

Google Pixel 9 and 9 Pro: Rumored price

Although exact pricing information is still unavailable, both Pixel smartphones should be priced $100 higher than the Google Pixel 8 smartphones. That means that the Google Pixel 9 Pro could have a starting price of $1100 and the Pixel 9 should be priced at $800 for the base variant.

More details on the Pixel 9 series is expected to be revealed in the coming months, but we can surely expect upgraded cameras, improved performance, and new AI features. The leaked renders have also revealed that both smartphones will be more compact this time around, which would make them easier to hold.

