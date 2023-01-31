Google vs Microsoft: Who's winning the AI war in 2023?

Google and Microsoft, two of the biggest tech giants, have emerged as the frontrunners in the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence (AI). Both companies have invested heavily in AI research and development, and are now reaping the benefits with innovative products and services.

In 2023, the question on everyone's mind is, who is winning the AI war? This article takes a closer look at the current state of AI among internet leaders and evaluates their strengths and weaknesses in this field.

Google vs Microsoft AI war: Is there a winner?

Future opportunities

The launch of ChatGPT in late 2022, has shaken up the AI world and created hype among internet users. With its ability to generate human-like text, many tech giants anticipate it as a threat to their monopoly. It is trained on a massive amount of data, allowing it to generate responses to a wide range of questions and prompts.

The model has achieved state-of-the-art performance on several benchmark tests and cracked some of the most difficult exams in the world, making it one of the most advanced AI models for language generation.

Moreover, there are major advancements in the Robotics field. Companies such as FedX and Amazon can finally build human-like robots to help with physical work in warehouses. Many experts also believe that the future will be almost completely automated with more innovation in this field.

Current developments

Microsoft recently extended its partnership with an investment of around ten billion dollars with OpenAI, the creator of the popular ChatGPT language model. While Google has been the go-to source for most internet users, the launch of ChatGPT, a product of OpenAI and Microsoft's long-term collaboration, has created some tension.

The popular language model is slowly taking over the internet as the famous OpenAI chatbot is far more accurate, precise, and versatile than any other application.

Will Google be relevant in the future?

Recently, there was a surprising "Code Red" announcement by Google to its employees. This step is usually taken in extreme situations, so what forced the internet leader to take this extraordinary step? There are rumors that it is under pressure to make a similar AI tool to compete against ChatGPT.

However, its developers are hesitant to take this step because, according to them, the tool may generate controversial responses, giving rise to lawsuits worth millions of dollars.

Regarding Google's relevance, its dominance is being challenged by ChatGPT, and Microsoft's collaboration seems to bring many more opportunities for OpenAI. The chatbot is already ahead of its time with its unprecedented accuracy and is a direct threat to Alphabet's subsidiary.

Conclusion

If the current situation continues to prevail, it's likely that with Microsoft's collaboration, OpenAI's chatbot will be more powerful with its integration into various applications, maintaining exclusivity to Microsoft.

However, Google has plenty of potential and might bring a competitor to ChatGPT sooner than expected. Besides the positive impact, AI also has some negative aspects, and it's important to ensure that it is used for the right reasons.

