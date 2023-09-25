8 hidden watchOS 10 features you need to enable on your Apple Watch

watchOS 10 has rolled out worldwide to Apple Watch Series 4 and newer models. The Cupertino-based tech giant hailed watchOS 10 as the most significant update since the introduction of the Apple Watch in 2015. The update has finally transformed how you use the Apple Watch with redesigned apps and overhauled UI navigation through the digital crown and action button.

Additionally, the watchOS 10 comes with several features that are not apparent to an average user but remain helpful. Smart Stack, Vision Health, State of Mind, and others are designed to give users more meaningful value. If you are wondering what these new features are, read on ahead.

Apple Watch users must enable Smart Stack, Hearing Health, and more of these watchOS 10 features

The watchOS 10 brings enough substantial features to make the best-selling Apple Watch even more helpful for users. From the Apple Watch Series 4 to the newly launched Apple Watch Series 9 and the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, all will run the latest watchOS 10.

However, some of these useful features are hidden within settings. Here, we will delve into eight hidden watchOS 10 features that every Apple Watch user must enable to improve their device's overall experience and utility.

1) Smart Stack

One of the best and most useful features added to the watchOS 10 is the Smart Stack. It brings a whole new level of convenience to Apple Watch Users who update to the latest watchOS. Smart Stack is an intelligent interface that displays the most important and relevant information based on personal preferences and activities.

Various widget cards are displayed with the relevant information, which can be added or removed. Furthermore, users can pull up the Smart Stack display by rotating the crown on the home screen.

2) Cycling

The watchOS 10 brings the native tracking of a cycling ride to the Apple Watch. This new cycling mode can track users' heart rate, speed, distance, elevation, and more during a cycling trip. Previously, this was only possible using third-party apps.

Coupled with that, Apple has added a cycling workout view on the iPhone, which shows all metrics on its more prominent display. Users can mount the iPhone on their bikes and watch the stats in real-time without letting go of the handlebar.

3) State of Mind

Apple has been focusing on its mental health features for a while now, and the State of Mind in Mindfulness app is the latest addition in this direction. It can be activated from the State of Mind tab in the Mindfulness app, allowing users to log how they are feeling overall or on that particular day. The feature also asks several optional questions to log your state of mind accurately.

4) Vision Health

Apple has also added a new health feature in watchOS 10 called Time in Daylight, which is available in the Health app under Mental Wellbeing. It uses the ambient light sensor on compatible Apple Watches to track the time spent outside, which can impact vision health.

The feature provides a comprehensive tracking of time spent outside over a period of a day, week, month, or year for better management of your energy.

5) Hearing Health

Apple has also taken a measure to safeguard the hearing health of Apple Watch users. Notably, the new watchOS 10 improves the Noise app, which monitors the ambient noise around the user and warns them when the noise level is too high.

Users can remove themselves from the noisy environment or control the music or movie playing volume to safeguard their hearing ability. Furthermore, the new noise app gets a larger decibel meter with a sound check meter to denote appropriate levels.

6) Last Cellular Connection Waypoint

Apple has also added some new features to the compass app that come in handy if you have an Apple Watch and lose your cellular signal. The Last Cellular Connection Waypoint is a crucial feature that will help you find cellular signals when hiking or trekking. The feature will point you toward the general direction of the area where your device last had a cellular connection.

7) Last Emergency Call Waypoint

Another helpful feature when stranded without a cellular connection is the Last Emergency Call Waypooint. Typically, your iPhone can use satellite connectivity to make an emergency call. However, this feature will be helpful if you cannot make that call. This feature in the compass will help you reach the last waypoint where your device detected the satellite connectivity.

8) New watch faces

Lastly, Apple has introduced two new watch faces with watchOS 10, which are aesthetically pleasing and animated. The first one is the Palette watch face, which shows time using a wide variety of colors in three overlapping layers. Notably, the colors change with the time of the day.

Second is the Peanuts watch face with animated characters featuring Snoopy and Woodstock. These interactive characters react to workouts and weather, gesticulate with watch hands, and look especially great on bigger displays of the Apple Watch Ultra.

These are the hidden features in the latest watchOS that every Apple Watch user should enable. More additions are also coming later this year, like the much anticipated NameDrop, which will allow users to transfer data and contact details by bringing the watch closer to a compatible iPhone.