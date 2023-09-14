5 exciting upgrades to Apple Watch Series 9 (and 3 that are disappointing)

The Apple Watch Series 9 launched amid much fanfare at the recently concluded Wonderlust event hosted by Apple. The brand also launched the Apple Watch Ultra 2 at the same event. However, the Apple Watch Ultra series is a niche product, while the Series 9 is more mainstream. The company is usually known for launching iterative upgrades when it comes to Apple Watch.

Fortunately, it’s different this year with a new processor, brighter display, an intuitive operating system, and more. Apple has taken a major leap with the Watch Series 9, which makes it a worthy upgrade for older Apple Watch users. Here are the five most exciting upgrades and three disappointing aspects of the Apple Watch Series 9.

5 exciting upgrades to Apple Watch Series 9

As mentioned before, Apple has introduced several new features with the Watch Series 9. If you are on the fence about getting the new Apple Watch, here are five most exciting upgrades to help you decide.

1) S9 processor

The Cupertino-based giant has been launching every Apple Watch since Series 6 with the same processor but with a new name. The S6, S7, and S8 were basically the same processors with new features added. However, this year, Apple has launched the Watch Series 9 with a truly new processor.

The S9 chipset is the most powerful watch chip yet, according to the Cupertino brand. The S9 has 60% more transistors than the S8, a 30% faster GPU, and 2x the machine learning capability, which brings us to the next two points.

2) Double tap

Apple started the Watch Series 9 presentation by introducing a new Double Tap gesture. While previous Apple Watch models also had this feature, it was tucked inside accessibility settings and was a bit finicky. With the help of the S9 chipset, Apple Watch has made it a system-wide gesture with native support.

Users can use the Double Tap gesture to trigger the primary command or button on the display. For example, you can take and end a call, start and stop the timer, play and pause music, snooze an alarm, etc.

3) Native Siri

Another unique native feature is the integrated Siri functionality powered by the new S9 processor. Previous Apple Watches also supported Siri, but they required an iPhone pairing and internet connectivity. That’s no longer the case with the Apple Watch Series 9.

While you can’t ask Siri for information that requires web access, you can register hardware commands like starting a workout, starting a timer, setting an alarm, and more.

4) Improved display

Apple has retained the same display size as the Watch Series 8 in its latest offering. However, the peak brightness is now 2,000 nits, double that of its predecessor and more than several high-end smartphones. The new brightness cap makes the Watch Series 9 perfectly legible even outdoors in direct overhead sunlight.

Furthermore, the Apple Watch Series 9 can achieve a minimum brightness of 1 nit in dim lighting. This is ideal for checking your Apple Watch while watching a movie in a theater without disturbing other patrons.

5) watchOS 10

This might be subjective, but the most significant update to Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest watchOS 10. The new operating system completely changed the way we use the Apple Watch. For starters, Apple has redesigned all stock apps with new color palettes and interfaces.

Additionally, there’s the Smart Stack widget, which shows relevant information when needed, thanks to precision tracking and Home integration enabled by the U2 chip. For example, when you go near a HomePod, it will show the Now Playing and music controls. Other notable features include new animated watch faces from Peanut, a fresh cycling workout, mind logging in the Health app, and Vision Health.

3 disappointing features of Apple Watch Series 9

While the Apple Watch Series 9 is the best in recent years, some of its aspects left much to desire. Let’s take a look at three disappointments that Watch Series 9 brings.

1) Same old design

Apple truly believes that if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. However, there’s an upper limit to everything. Apple has launched nine generations of Apple Watch, excluding the Watch SE and Watch Ultra. Leaving aside the rugged Watch Ultra series, all models have followed the same design since day 1.

Unlike the iPhone series, the Apple Watch has not yet received a significant design overhaul except for new colors like the Pink variant in Watch Series 9.

2) No battery upgrade

Apple claims the new Watch Series 9 offers an 18-hour battery life on a single charge. It is the same as last year’s Apple Watch Series 8. With the new powerful processor on board and 2,000 nits of peak brightness, the battery life is expected to take a hit.

However, the claimed backup might be valid considering the optimized efficiency offered by the S9 chip and 1 nit brightness in a dim environment.

3) No 5G

Apple Watch Series 9 comes in two variants - GPS and Cellular. For the cellular variant, Apple has retained the 4G LTE connectivity for internet access. However, 5G has become mainstream in 2023. Since Apple Watch users tend to hold on to their watches longer than iPhones, adding 5G support would have been a future-proofing measure. That’s a missed opportunity.

There are several other features like a U2 UWB chip, 100% carbon neutral models, and more. The fact remains that the Apple Watch Series 9 is the best upgrade in a long time. If you plan to pick one up, it starts at $399 and will go on sale starting September 22.