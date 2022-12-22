Holiday Sale 2022: 5 best 4K smart TV deals

As the holiday sale draws nearer, it is time to pull out your wishlists and take advantage of excellent deals while they last. The final spurt of holiday sale is sure to come in handy for those hoping to upgrade their television to the latest technology.

Retailers have been putting out competitive deals on branded 4K smart TVs. Such television sets have become a mainstay for content consumers and avid gamers. With increased display quality and immersive audio, many options are available on the market. The following dives into some of the best the market offers in 2022.

Note: The prices mentioned below can be subject to changes.

The holiday sale is the perfect time to pick up a smart TV

1) VIZIO V-Series Class 4K HDR smart TV - V655-J09 ($449.99 at Target)

Size: 64.5"

Display: LCD

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

VIZIO V-series is an excellent option, well-liked for its pocket-friendly price. With a 64.5" inch screen that comes with eight million pixel density, it delivers sharp and crisp images. Dolby Vision helps bring life-like color accuracy, and with eARC high bit-rate audio, this smart TV produces immersive viewing experiences.

The SmartCast feature allows instant access to over 250 free streaming platforms on WatchFree+. Besides that, the device is fully capable of running Apple and Android content with Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast that comes in-built with the smart TV. Target slashed nearly $200 from its usual prices during this holiday sale.

2) Hisense 75U6G smart TV ($824.99 at Newegg)

Size: 75"

Display: QLED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 240Hz

The U6G series from Hisense is a mid-range smart TV that boasts most of the features offered by the high-end ones.

The screen has a robust 240Hz refresh rate. Its significance becomes very clear during hardcore gaming hours. The effortlessly smooth transitions not only amplify gaming sessions but also help enhance the general viewing experience.

Additionally, this smart TV comes with a voice-command control remote. Features like Android TV integration and Google Assistant make the Hisense 75U6G an attractive deal during the holiday sale.

3) LG C2 Series OLED smart TV ($1696.99 at Amazon)

Size: 42" | 48" | 55" | 65" | 77" | 83"

Display: OLED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

The C2 series is one of the premium smart TVs from LG. The screen size starts at 42 inches, and the top-most model is 83 inches with thin bezels for an immersive 4K experience. One of its special features includes Filmmaker Mode. Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision IQ, and Filmmaker Mode produce outstanding movie experiences.

The integrated Game Optimizer helps you manage all your gaming needs. Nvidia G-Sync and VRR ensure seamless gaming performances, even for high-performance games. The LG C2 Series is an adaptable and intuitive smart TV worth checking out at the holiday sale.

You can find it here.

4) Samsung QN900A intelligent QLED Neo TV ($2997.99 at Amazon)

Size: 65"

Display: Neo QLED

Resolution: 8K

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

The Samsung QN900A is a high-end smart TV with a Neo QLED screen with 8K super-high-resolution images, giving us a viewing experience with a wide contrast range.

It goes without saying that while 8K upscaling is already amazing enough, Samsung's Quantum HDR 48X ensures that you get the brilliant color spectrum that you would expect from a Samsung panel.

Since it is almost bezel-less, the anti-glare screen reduces the harmful impact of blue light on your eyesight. As a result, you can enjoy an immersive viewing experience without straining your eyes.

For the holiday sale, you can find it here.

5) Sony Bravia A80J smart TV ($2998.00 at Amazon)

Size: 77"

Display: OLED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

With a ton of capabilities, this smart TV offers a variety of traits for truly amazing experiences. This TV is a wonderful addition to your smart home setup because it is linked to Google Assistant and Alexa gadgets. Apple AirPlay 2 is also supported for sharing and accessing files from your Apple devices.

This device has a few exclusive features like XR Triluminous Pro and XR OLED Contrast that give the images a realistic feel. Additionally, this 4K TV incorporates Acoustic Surface Audio+ for a realistic feel.

This being a high-end smart TV, the holiday sale is perfect for looking into deals. You can find it here.

When getting smart TVs, the specifications vary according to personal needs. While most come at quite heavy prices, various sales throughout the year help bring them within an affordable range. These are a few of the deals at this holiday sale you might want to skim through before buying one.

Poll : 0 votes