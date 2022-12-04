Holiday Sale 2022: 5 best Best Buy deals under $500 you need to get this Christmas

With the ongoing holiday sale season gracing our calendars, shopping enthusiasts currently have a multitude of exciting deals in tech, apparel, big and small appliances, and more at their disposal. Best Buy and multiple other retailers have listed massive discounts on popular items and a wide range of commodities.

After a successful pre-holiday phase last month, Best Buy is back with money-saving deals for those looking to quench their needs this Holiday season. This article lists some of the best holiday deals available on Best Buy for those willing to keep track.

Here are the 5 best holiday sale deals on Best Buy available at under $500

1) Motorola Edge+ 512GB

Looking to grab a heavily-discounted feature-rich premium Android phone? The Motorola Edge+ is now available at an exciting deal on Best Buy owing to the ongoing holiday sale, which will let you save $500 on the phone's MSRP.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a stock Android 12, and triple high-res cameras, the Motorola Edge+ is a beast in terms of performance and picture quality. The 6.7" 144Hz OLED display supports HDR10+ recording and Dolby Atmos audio, letting you capture all your best moments.

The 512GB variant is now available at $499.99, making it a great under-$500 holiday sale deal for this holiday season.

2) Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular 45mm

Apple is one of the most popular premium tech brands, producing smartwatches, mobile devices, laptops, and more for enthusiasts worldwide. Best Buy is presently handing out last year's smartwatch series from the Cupertino, California-based tech giant at exciting discounts this holiday season.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is feature-heavy but lightweight: it perfectly complements your active lifestyle. You can also grab color variants for the same. The ongoing holiday celebrations on Best Buy have massively slashed the prices related to this watch and its variants. You can grab holiday sale discounts of up to $100 on the GPS+cellullar and special Nike variants.

3) HP 15.6" Touch-Screen - Laptop

Looking to grab a premium touch-screen laptop notebook this holiday season? Here's one from HP available at a massive holiday sale discount. Powered by an 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor and a 12 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM, this 15.6-inch laptop can do wonders in terms of performance while offering extremely good battery life, a great display, and a lightweight build.

Best Buy has currently listed a $230 discount on the laptop's MSRP - $629.99. That said, it's a time-limited deal - the discount may last until December 5.

4) Gigabyte M28U 28" LED 4K UHD

Gigabyte is undoubtedly one of the best choices for brands when it comes to gaming monitors. If you are looking to grab a 4K UHD monitor that is decently priced and comes with exciting gaming-friendly features, the M28U will fit perfectly into your picture.

With the Gigabyte M28U, one can experience true 4K resolution through fluid gameplay. The monitor offers great color accuracy with a 1ms response time, an exciting 144Hz refresh rate, and is also compatible with AMD FreeSync Software.

As part of a time-limited holiday sale deal, the aforementioned monitor is available at $449.99, which is $200 less than its MSRP.

5) AKRacing - Masters Series Premium Gaming Chair

Looking to get a comfortable gaming chair to complete your setup? The AKRacing Masters Series presently features a whopping $200 discount on its MSRP, making it a great holiday sale deal. Based on popular reviews, the chair is extremely ergonomic and durable, and due to the ongoing sale, it is quite affordable too.

AKRacing is known for its ergonomic racing-style seats on chairs, which makes long gaming sessions extremely comfortable. The design is attractive due to its original white color, and the premium automotive-grade PU leather protects it from damage. You can also use its 180-degree recline support and heavily adjustable armrests for a more customized experience.

Poll : 0 votes