Holiday Sale 2022: 5 Best Laptop deals under $800

Every year, the Holiday season brings an end-of-season sale known as the Holiday Sale. It is that time of the year when companies line up with exciting offers to attract as many customers as possible. Tech enthusiasts often wait impatiently for this part of the year.

Almost all kinds of gadgets undergo massive discounts. From TVs to cameras to smartphones to desktops and laptops. There is a wide range of discounted options available for each category.



Today we bring you exciting holiday sale deals on laptops under $800. Since laptops successfully combined portability with productivity and power, their sales have multiplied exponentially. Today's list will include several options from just under $500 to as high as right under $800.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

5 Best laptops to get this Holiday sale that are priced under $800

5) Acer 15.6" Aspire 3 Laptop Windows 11 Intel Core i3 8GB RAM 256GB SSD (for $479.99 on Target)

The most budget-friendly offering here is Acer’s Aspire 3 15.6 inch laptop that has come under $500 after a long time. It is ideal for students who need a laptop to take notes and study online using the internet or engage in video conferencing. The laptop has a full HD screen and a webcam capable of recording 720p.

With 8 GB of onboard RAM and core i3 to power any task, the laptop is apt in its operations. It will not cause any slowdowns or stutters in tasks like browsing, using MS Office, and conferencing. Combined with a 256 GB inbuilt SSD and space for further expansion, this is a good deal for the Holiday Sale. The downside of this laptop is the lack of a backlit keyboard.

4) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 with RTX 3050 Graphics 15.6" and Ryzen 5 6600H (for $ 599.99 on Amazon)

Gamers rejoice as the IdeaPad Gaming 3 from Lenovo is available for a mere $599.99 from the usual $899.99. With RTX 3050, this laptop is easily recommended for anyone looking for a budget of 1080p gaming at a minimum of 60 fps or even higher. Combine this with a Ryzen 5 6600H and the laptop can easily be used as a fast daily driver.

The laptop runs 8 GB of DDR5 RAM and can handle any task aptly without hiccups. Furthermore, the 120 Hz refresh rate of the display will provide that much smoother gaming experience. The laptop also comes equipped with around 256 GB of SSD storage to enhance the load time. Those who purchase it will now get three months of Xbox GamePass free.



3) HP 17.3'' Touchscreen Business Laptop Computer with AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD (for $645.99 on Amazon)

The next focus on our list is on business utility. Holiday Sale is not just a good time for tech enthusiasts to bank on. But any professional who wants a good laptop that works effortlessly will appreciate HP brings to the table. This business-focussed laptop relies on a massive 16 GB of RAM and a sizable 1 TB of SSD for fast and smooth performance on the Windows 11 platform.

Furthermore, the claimed battery life of seven hours is just about enough to last for a normal working schedule for most people. On top of this, the laptop also provides a touchscreen. One shortcoming of this laptop is the lack of a backlit keyboard, but that shouldn’t be an issue unless one works in an extremely dim environment.



2) ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 15.6” FHD Display with Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor 8GB DDR4 RAM 512GB PCIe SSD (for $663.95 on Amazon)

Another solidly built and designed business laptop on this list available for a special price at the Holiday Sale is the 15.6 inch VivoBook from Asus. The laptop features a FHD 1080p display that is brilliantly saturated with accurate colors. It offers a powerful Core i5 from 11th gen to cruise through day-to-day operations. Moreover, a 512 GB PCIe SSD ensures faster load times than a top-of-the-line SSD.

Additionally, throw in a capable 8 GB RAM stick and an ergonomic backlit keyboard, one has an extremely capable and reliable laptop for business use and professional use.

Thanks to its Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and long battery life, this laptop is also a good option for programmers to consider for this Holiday Sale. For designers, however, it is not recommended to use this laptop since the chassis lacks a dedicated GPU.



1) Lenovo 15.6" Touchscreen IdeaPad 3i Laptop Intel Core i5 Processor 8GB RAM 256GB SSD ( for $739.99 on Target)

The most expensive business option on the list is Lenovo’s IdeaPad 3i Touchscreen laptop for a low of $739.99 on Target. This laptop has a screen equipped with Anti-glare display technology with a peak brightness of 300 nits. This also makes it more expensive compared to the Asus VivoBook.

Lenovo also offers Windows 11 out of the box on its 3i Ideapad model. It also has the latest Wi-Fi 6. 8 GB of DDR4 RAM with Core i5 provides sufficient horsepower to breeze through most business-oriented applications. Add to this the presence of a touchscreen, and this holiday sale offer couldn’t get better for productivity.

Holiday Sale is not just a great time to be with family and friends, but it also presents an excellent opportunity to get that piece of gadgetry at affordable costs.

