Holiday Sale 2022: How to get the Ryzen 5 7600X for 20% off

The Ryzen 5 7600X has been discounted yet again. During the ongoing Holiday Sale, users can save quite a lot of money on the latest Ryzen 7000 processors. Thus, alongside the Ryzen 5 chip, the 7700X, the 7900X, and the 7950X are also on sale.

Earlier, the Ryzen 5 7600X was discounted to $250 in the Black Friday sale. This time, however, the chip has dropped to its cheapest price. The deals on the other Zen 4 chips are not that notable. They dropped even lower during the Black Friday promotion period.

This makes the deal on the six-core chip a deal too good to miss. Thus, in this guide, we will help buyers locate and secure the deal before it is gone.

A guide to securing the Ryzen 5 7600X for 20% off

The Ryzen 5 7600X is a six-core, twelve-threaded chip, It is based on the new AM5. The chip has high operating frequencies like any other Ryzen 7000 chip. It has a base frequency of 4.7 GHz and can boost up to 5.3 GHz.

Being a Zen 4 chip, it also packs a dual-core Radeon integrated GPU.

Initially, the 7600X was launched for $299, following AMD's standard pricing scheme. This might be too high for many gamers, especially those looking to build a future-proof system on a tight budget.

Thus, gamers had to cross off the Zen 4 offerings from their list. However, with the current deal, many PC builders can reconsider the processor for their build.

Historically, we have seen Newegg offer some of the best deals in gaming products. The list includes everything from gaming PC cases to peripherals. The Ryzen 5 7600X processor has also been discounted on the website.

Instead of the traditional $299 price tag, users can get the processor for just $249 on the website. However, the story does not end here. With the promo code DLCBZ647, users can save $10 more. This slashes down the price to just $239.

Users should hurry up and secure this price on the Ryzen 5 7600X, as it may be gone as soon as the retailer runs out of stock. The deal will expire once the promotion period is over as well.

Other deals on Ryzen 7000 chips

The packaging of the Ryzen 9 7950X (Image via Newegg)

Alongside the Ryzen 5 7600X, other Ryzen 7000 series chips have also been discounted on the website. The list includes the Ryzen 7 7700X, the Ryzen 9 7900X, and the Ryzen 9 7950X.

The 7700X initially launched with a price tag of $399. However, the processor has been listed for just $349 on Newegg during the ongoing sale. Users can save $10 more by applying the coupon code AMD768.

The 7900X is available for a stellar deal as well. The processor was introduced with a hefty price tag of $549. However, Newegg is currently offering it for $75 less, at just $473.99. Users can save $15 more, which brings the price down to $458.99, with the coupon code AMD769.

The Ryzen 9 7950X has also been discounted on the website. While the chip was initially introduced for a premium of $699, users can pick it up for just $573.98 on the website today.

