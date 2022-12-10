Holiday Sale 2022: How to get the Ryzen 7 5800X3D for 40% off

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D is on sale again. During the current Holiday Sale, multiple leading online retailers are selling products at throwaway prices. Everything from the latest graphics cards to peripherals and accessories has been discounted in the sale. Thus, deals are plentiful, and buyers can choose from a variety of items for Christmas presents.

Recently, deals on the Ryzen 5 7600X and a few other Zen 4 chips were spotted on Newegg. Following the trend, eBay has discounted the Ryzen 7 5800X3D by a solid 40% margin.

A guide to securing the Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor for 40% off

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D was initially launched at a hefty price tag of $449. Although it secured its place as the fastest gaming chip on the planet after beating even the Core i9 and Ryzen 9 processors, the $450 price tag might be too steep for most gamers.

In benchmarks, reviewers found that the chip consistently surpassed the Ryzen 7 7700X in almost every video game. It is worth noting that the 7700X has a lower MSRP than the 3D V-cache enabled chip. The 7700X was introduced at $399 and can be picked up for just $339 this Christmas.

eBay is currently running a great deal on the Zen 3-based gaming champion that makes the chip cheaper than the latest Ryzen 7 7700X. Thus, gamers should hurry and claim the deal before it's too late.

Currently, eBay seller Antonline has listed the processor for $364.69. This is an $84.31 reduction in the price from its launch MSRP of $449. Users can save 15% more by using the code JOLLY15. This effectively reduces the price to $309.40, making for a sweet deal.

Other Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 processors have been discounted in the ongoing sale as well. The Ryzen 7 5700G is currently available for just $169.99, and the Ryzen 5 5600X can be bought for $148.99 on the website.

More info on the Ryzen 7 5800X3D

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the first processor of its kind. It packs 3D V-caching technology that allows for multiple layers of cache to be stacked on top of one another, essentially multiplying the amount of cache the CPU has access to at any given moment. So it's not surprising that this Zen 3-based octa-core Ryzen chip beats its Ryzen 7000 counterpart, the Ryzen 7 7700X, when it comes to video game performance. This makes it one of the best processors for those on a tight budget.

It is worth noting that the processor is locked, unlike most Ryzen chips. Because of this, users won't be able to overclock it to achieve higher performance metrics.

AMD has to do this because the 3D V-cache technology is still in its early stages and is very sensitive to voltage fluctuations at the moment. Altering the settings might cause serious damage or even fry the chip. Future 3D V-cache chips, namely the mid-cycle refresh to the Ryzen 7000 series processors, will likely support overclocking.

