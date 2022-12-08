Holiday Sale 2022: How to get the XPG Lancer DDR5 memory sticks for 43% off

The XPG Lancer DDR5 sticks are amongst the best-performing memory modules on the market. These can go up to 6000 MHz in frequencies, ranking them among the fastest-running RAM modules.

However, these high-end memory sticks come at a premium. The 32 GB kit DDR5-6000 kit will cost gamers $329. However, they have been massively discounted with the ongoing Holiday Sale.

Most major retailers are running awesome deals on tech products. We recently spotted the Razer Viper Ultimate for over 50% off at Best Buy. Following this trend, B&H Photo Video are running a few great deals on multiple gadgets.

However, gamers should hurry up and secure these deals before they are gone. Most of them will expire as soon as the promotion period is over.

A guide to securing the best deals on XPG Lancer DDR5 memory modules for 43% off

The XPG Lancer 32 GB DDR5-6000 RGB memory modules (Image via B&H Photo Video)

The XPG Lancer 32 GB DDR5-6000 RGB memory module has dual-rank RAM. They are 288-pin UDIMMs, like most other DDR5 memories. With 6000 MHz operating speeds, the kits come with improved gaming performance.

The Lancer DDR5 modules are rated for 1.35 V and come with tight CL 38 timings. The sticks also come with an error-correcting code (ECC) and a power management integrated circuit (PMIC) that ensures reliable performance.

These modules also come with support for Intel XMP 3.0 overclocking. This allows the sticks to reach up to the advertised 6000 MHz operating speeds.

XPG became well-known for coming up with some stylish memory modules with its D series of RAM sticks, and the Lancer continues that trend. These sticks pack ample RGB lighting and are stylish. Thus, they will easily fit into any gaming PC build.

ADATA Technology @ADATATechnology DDR5 series motherboards.

It sports a beautifully crafted aluminum heat sink with a glossy electroplated surface. Brilliant performance and epic design all in one! XPG LANCER RGB #ROG Certified DRAM has undergone extensive testing by ROG for compatibility with ROG IntelDDR5 series motherboards.It sports a beautifully crafted aluminum heat sink with a glossy electroplated surface. Brilliant performance and epic design all in one! XPG LANCER RGB #ROG Certified DRAM has undergone extensive testing by ROG for compatibility with ROG Intel® DDR5 series motherboards. It sports a beautifully crafted aluminum heat sink with a glossy electroplated surface. https://t.co/pmXL5XYHYE

While the XPG Lancer DDR5 memory modules are priced at $329.99, B&H Photo Video are offering a great deal on the product.

The sticks can be picked up for $179.99 on the website, while the DDR5-5200 version is available for just $177.99. However, the 5200 MHz variant of the stick is temporarily out of stock on the website.

You can buy these sticks from here.

Other notable DDR5 memory deals on the website

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ @CutzMeretz Toooooma, pczin bizarro agr pra pinar com 5000 fps



Ryzen 9 7900x

x670 aorus elite ax

2x16gb 6000mhz XPG Lancer DDR5 Toooooma, pczin bizarro agr pra pinar com 5000 fps Ryzen 9 7900x x670 aorus elite ax 2x16gb 6000mhz XPG Lancer DDR5 https://t.co/YuSfH5GsAa

Alongside the Lancer DDR5 memory modules, a bunch of other RAM sticks have also been discounted on the website.

The Kingston 16 GB FURY Beast DDR4-3200 RAM sticks have been discounted by $10 from their $60 MSRP to just $50. The 16 GB RGB DDR4-3600 variant has also been discounted by $10. This brings down its price from $79.99 to just $69.99.

The non-RGB DDR5-5200 edition of the XPG Lancer memory modules has been discounted by $130 on the website. As such, the 32 GB kit for these RAM sticks can be picked up for a solid discount. The listing on the website is for $139.99. However, with an additional $20 coupon code that is applied to the cart, the price drops to $120.

The 16 GB ADATA DDR5-4800 memory modules can be picked up for just $59.99 as the website is currently offering these sticks for $80 off.

Poll : 0 votes