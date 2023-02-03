How to add FredBoat (Music Bot) to Discord in 2023

Wondering how to add the versatile music bot, FredBoat, to your Discord experience? Fortunately, this article features an extensive guide to integrating it with the popular VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) social platform.
FredBoat is an incredibly powerful automated tool that lets users access music tracks and playlists from popular platforms like Soundcloud and Bandcamp. It can also fetch soundtracks using direct links and play livestreams that are on Twitch. Being a popular bot, FredBoat is currently used in over six million Discord channels.
When it comes to music bots, the VoIP platform's users can run into multiple options that offer competitive features. However, FredBoat is one of the most trusted offerings out there and delivers lossless audio quality for free. The product also provides unique functionalities like enabling you to add a playlist, shuffle it, search for music with names instead of links, and more. Hence, it is one of the best music bots to use on the popular social platform in 2023. Here's how to use it.
Complete guide to creating personal Discord server and adding music bots (FredBoat) to it
You’ll require a personal server or administrative permissions on one to add an application (in this case, a bot) to it. For such privileges, you’ll either need to be the server owner or have them give you the rights.
If you own servers or have administrative rights to one, here’s how you can add FredBoat (or any music bot) to it:
- Go to FredBoat’s website (fredboat.com).
- Click on the Invite to Server button.
- You’ll be asked to log in using your Discord credentials.
- Next, you’ll have to give permission to FredBoat to access your server. Select the dropdown list under the Add to server section. Select the server to which you want to add FredBoat and then click on Continue.
- Check the permissions list and uncheck those you don’t want FredBoat to access.
- Lastly, click on Authorize to finish adding FredBoat to your server.
To use FredBoat on your server, you’ll need to learn some distinct commands. Here’s a complete list of the ones that the bot requires you to know.
A few good alternatives to FredBoat are Uzox, Jockey Music, and Hydra, which can also be added to your server in a similar way.
How to create a Discord server
If you are looking to add FredBoat to Discord but don’t have a server of your own, here’s how you can create one:
- Open the Discord app (desktop or mobile) and locate and select the + (Plus) icon at the bottom of the list of servers on the left.
- Discord will present some options for you to create your server. You can choose to make your own or go for a template, depending on how you want to use the server. At the time of writing, there are six server templates you can choose from. They have pre-designed text and voice channels to help you get started on your journey.
- Once you choose a template or select the Create My Own option, you’ll be asked whether you want to create the server for a small group or a larger community.
- Next, you will be asked to upload a picture for your server (optional) and give it a name. Select Create to finish the process.
That’s it; you are now the owner of a server where you can invite friends and add bots or create a restricted space to cater to your individual needs.
Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.