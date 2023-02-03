How to add FredBoat (Music Bot) to Discord in 2023

Wondering how to add the versatile music bot, FredBoat, to your Discord experience? Fortunately, this article features an extensive guide to integrating it with the popular VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) social platform.

FredBoat is an incredibly powerful automated tool that lets users access music tracks and playlists from popular platforms like Soundcloud and Bandcamp. It can also fetch soundtracks using direct links and play livestreams that are on Twitch. Being a popular bot, FredBoat is currently used in over six million Discord channels.

When it comes to music bots, the VoIP platform's users can run into multiple options that offer competitive features. However, FredBoat is one of the most trusted offerings out there and delivers lossless audio quality for free. The product also provides unique functionalities like enabling you to add a playlist, shuffle it, search for music with names instead of links, and more. Hence, it is one of the best music bots to use on the popular social platform in 2023. Here's how to use it.

Complete guide to creating personal Discord server and adding music bots (FredBoat) to it

You’ll require a personal server or administrative permissions on one to add an application (in this case, a bot) to it. For such privileges, you’ll either need to be the server owner or have them give you the rights.

If you own servers or have administrative rights to one, here’s how you can add FredBoat (or any music bot) to it:

Go to FredBoat’s website (fredboat.com). Click on the Invite to Server button. You’ll be asked to log in using your Discord credentials. Next, you’ll have to give permission to FredBoat to access your server. Select the dropdown list under the Add to server section. Select the server to which you want to add FredBoat and then click on Continue. Check the permissions list and uncheck those you don’t want FredBoat to access. Lastly, click on Authorize to finish adding FredBoat to your server.

To use FredBoat on your server, you’ll need to learn some distinct commands. Here’s a complete list of the ones that the bot requires you to know.

Command Description /play Play music from a given URL or search for a track on SoundCloud. /nowplaying Display the currently playing track. /skip first Skip one or more tracks at the beginning of the queue. /skip number Skip a track at a specific position in the queue. /skip user Skip tracks added by a user. /skip range Skip a range of tracks in the queue. /voteskip Vote to skip the current track. /stop Stop the player and clear the playlist. /pause ON to pause the player and OFF to resume. /join Make FredBoat join your current voice channel. /leave Make FredBoat leave the current voice channel. /shuffle ON to activate shuffle mode and OFF to deactivate shuffle mode. /reshuffle Reshuffle the queue. /forward Forward the track by the given amount of time. /rewind Rewind the track by the given amount of time. /seek Set the position of the track to the given time. /restart Restart the currently playing track. /history Show the history of recently played tracks. /export Export the current queue to Wastebin. /help Opens up the help embed for FredBoat. /playlist play Play a saved playlist. /playlist list Display the server's saved playlists. /playlist list-tracks List the tracks from the specified playlist. /playlist-manage create Create a new playlist. /playlist-manage rename Rename the specified playlist. /playlist-manage delete Delete the specified playlist. /playlist-manage add-track Add the specified track to the specified playlist. /playlist-manage remove-track Remove the specified track from the specified playlist. /playlist-manage reposition-track Reposition the specified track in the specified playlist. /reposition Change the position of a track in the queue. /search bandcamp Search for tracks on Bandcamp. /search soundcloud Search for tracks on SoundCloud. /search deezer Search for tracks on Deezer.

A few good alternatives to FredBoat are Uzox, Jockey Music, and Hydra, which can also be added to your server in a similar way.

How to create a Discord server

If you are looking to add FredBoat to Discord but don’t have a server of your own, here’s how you can create one:

Open the Discord app (desktop or mobile) and locate and select the + (Plus) icon at the bottom of the list of servers on the left. Discord will present some options for you to create your server. You can choose to make your own or go for a template, depending on how you want to use the server. At the time of writing, there are six server templates you can choose from. They have pre-designed text and voice channels to help you get started on your journey. Once you choose a template or select the Create My Own option, you’ll be asked whether you want to create the server for a small group or a larger community. Next, you will be asked to upload a picture for your server (optional) and give it a name. Select Create to finish the process.

That’s it; you are now the owner of a server where you can invite friends and add bots or create a restricted space to cater to your individual needs.

