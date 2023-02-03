Create

How to add FredBoat (Music Bot) to Discord in 2023

Modified Feb 03, 2023
A complete guide to creating a personal Discord server and adding music bots (FredBoat) to it (Image via FredBoat / Unsplash)

Wondering how to add the versatile music bot, FredBoat, to your Discord experience? Fortunately, this article features an extensive guide to integrating it with the popular VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) social platform.

FredBoat is an incredibly powerful automated tool that lets users access music tracks and playlists from popular platforms like Soundcloud and Bandcamp. It can also fetch soundtracks using direct links and play livestreams that are on Twitch. Being a popular bot, FredBoat is currently used in over six million Discord channels.

When it comes to music bots, the VoIP platform's users can run into multiple options that offer competitive features. However, FredBoat is one of the most trusted offerings out there and delivers lossless audio quality for free. The product also provides unique functionalities like enabling you to add a playlist, shuffle it, search for music with names instead of links, and more. Hence, it is one of the best music bots to use on the popular social platform in 2023. Here's how to use it.

Complete guide to creating personal Discord server and adding music bots (FredBoat) to it

You’ll require a personal server or administrative permissions on one to add an application (in this case, a bot) to it. For such privileges, you’ll either need to be the server owner or have them give you the rights.

If you own servers or have administrative rights to one, here’s how you can add FredBoat (or any music bot) to it:

  1. Go to FredBoat’s website (fredboat.com).
  2. Click on the Invite to Server button.
  3. You’ll be asked to log in using your Discord credentials.
  4. Next, you’ll have to give permission to FredBoat to access your server. Select the dropdown list under the Add to server section. Select the server to which you want to add FredBoat and then click on Continue.
  5. Check the permissions list and uncheck those you don’t want FredBoat to access.
  6. Lastly, click on Authorize to finish adding FredBoat to your server.
To use FredBoat on your server, you’ll need to learn some distinct commands. Here’s a complete list of the ones that the bot requires you to know.

CommandDescription
/playPlay music from a given URL or search for a track on SoundCloud.
/nowplayingDisplay the currently playing track.
/skip firstSkip one or more tracks at the beginning of the queue.
/skip numberSkip a track at a specific position in the queue.
/skip userSkip tracks added by a user.
/skip rangeSkip a range of tracks in the queue.
/voteskipVote to skip the current track.
/stopStop the player and clear the playlist.
/pauseON to pause the player and OFF to resume.
/joinMake FredBoat join your current voice channel.
/leaveMake FredBoat leave the current voice channel.
/shuffleON to activate shuffle mode and OFF to deactivate shuffle mode.
/reshuffleReshuffle the queue.
/forwardForward the track by the given amount of time.
/rewindRewind the track by the given amount of time.
/seekSet the position of the track to the given time.
/restartRestart the currently playing track.
/historyShow the history of recently played tracks.
/exportExport the current queue to Wastebin.
/helpOpens up the help embed for FredBoat.
/playlist playPlay a saved playlist.
/playlist listDisplay the server's saved playlists.
/playlist list-tracksList the tracks from the specified playlist.
/playlist-manage createCreate a new playlist.
/playlist-manage renameRename the specified playlist.
/playlist-manage deleteDelete the specified playlist.
/playlist-manage add-trackAdd the specified track to the specified playlist.
/playlist-manage remove-trackRemove the specified track from the specified playlist.
/playlist-manage reposition-trackReposition the specified track in the specified playlist.
/repositionChange the position of a track in the queue.
/search bandcampSearch for tracks on Bandcamp.
/search soundcloudSearch for tracks on SoundCloud.
/search deezerSearch for tracks on Deezer.

A few good alternatives to FredBoat are Uzox, Jockey Music, and Hydra, which can also be added to your server in a similar way.

How to create a Discord server

If you are looking to add FredBoat to Discord but don’t have a server of your own, here’s how you can create one:

  1. Open the Discord app (desktop or mobile) and locate and select the + (Plus) icon at the bottom of the list of servers on the left.
  2. Discord will present some options for you to create your server. You can choose to make your own or go for a template, depending on how you want to use the server. At the time of writing, there are six server templates you can choose from. They have pre-designed text and voice channels to help you get started on your journey.
  3. Once you choose a template or select the Create My Own option, you’ll be asked whether you want to create the server for a small group or a larger community.
  4. Next, you will be asked to upload a picture for your server (optional) and give it a name. Select Create to finish the process.

That’s it; you are now the owner of a server where you can invite friends and add bots or create a restricted space to cater to your individual needs.

