How to add Threads link to your Facebook bio

Adding your Threads link to your Facebook bio can be convenient for reaching more friends in the Threads app. With Meta being the same parent company for Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, the latter provides a unique platform for creators and casual posters to engage in real-time updates and public conversations. By prioritizing compatibility with open and interoperable social networks, the app aims to contribute to the future development of the Internet.

This article will guide you on how to share your Threads link in your Facebook bio. As it can be challenging to grow your reach, this guide will look to increase your follower count on Threads.

How to add the Threads link to your Facebook bio

Facebook has a prominent feature that allows users to add social links to their bios. Hence, whenever someone visits their profile, it will showcase their social networking sites, such as Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Despite being a Meta-owned company, there's still no option to specifically add the Threads link to your Facebook. This could be because it is a newly launched company; we might see this aspect added in the future.

However, there's another option to add all the other links via the website link option. This way, you can attach the Threads link and various other website links.

Follow the steps below to do so:

First, log in to your Threads profile. Tap on Share Profile. It's located below your profile picture. Following that, select Copy to copy your Threads profile link. Then, log in to your Facebook account and go to your profile. On the Details section, tap on Edit public details. Scroll down to the Links section and select Edit. Choose Add Websites. Paste your previously copied link into the given section and tap on Done.

Thereafter, your Threads link will show in your Facebook bio, and your friends can easily find your Threads profile. They simply have to click the link, redirecting them to your Threads profile.

Threads officially launched on July 6, 2023. The latest social media app created by Meta has swiftly established itself as serious competition for its rivals. This clash of social media giants, with Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Meta's boss Mark Zuckerberg at the forefront, is viewed by many as a significant development.

Threads has become a smashing success for Zuckerberg in only a few days, with its user count surpassing 69,000,000. Being a direct competitor to the much-criticized Twitter app, it has quickly proven itself to be a powerhouse.

Poll : 0 votes