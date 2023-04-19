How to bypass paywalls on websites? 5 simple methods explained

Paywalls are one of the most annoying things you can see on a website. The worst part is that many websites are starting to use them every single day.

Perhaps you're trying to read a fascinating article. Unfortunately, it's hidden behind a paywall, or maybe you visited the site too many times in a month, and now every single article you click on has a paywall. So in this guide, we'll show you the five best workarounds to avoid paywalls on any website.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Archive.today and 4 other best methods to bypass paywalls on websites

These are potential ways to bypass a website's soft and hard paywalls, but it's always better to use these methods reasonably.

Method 1) Incognito mode

Using incognito mode has a few benefits. Many websites allow users to look up their content for the first time, and the number of content viewing attempts will possibly be stored in cookies. Since incognito mode deletes those cookies, it will help bypass the paywall.

Step 1

Launch your browser and click on the hamburger menu in the top-right corner. In this case, we are using Chrome.

Click on the hamburger menu in your browser. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 2

Then, click on New incognito window.

Click on New Incognito window. (Image via Sportskeeda)

You can now read whatever articles you want without facing any paywall issues.

Method 2) Disable Javascript on Chrome

Turning off Javascript on Chrome can effectively bypass the paywall or login wall on any website.

Step 1

First, launch Chrome, then click on the hamburger menu in the top-right corner.

Click on the hamburger option. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 2

Click on Settings.

Click on Settings. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 3

Select Privacy and Security.

Select Privacy and security (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 4

Select Site settings.

Select Site settings. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 5

Now scroll down to the bottom of the page, and under the Content section, click on JavaScript.

Click on JavaScript (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 6

Finally, click on Don't allow sites to use javascript.

Click on Don't allow sites to use Javascript. (Image via Sportskeeda)

After this, the paywall will be disabled. MTurnback on JavaScript once you're done viewing the website. Because if you keep it turned off, it might break some aspects of other websites. You can also apply this method on your mobile devices.

Method 3) Chrome extensions

You can easily bypass soft and hard paywalls using Chrome extensions. Berdine AI is one of the best extensions, bypassing a hard paywall.

Step 1

Simply download and add the extension in Chrome from https://www.bardeen.ai/download. Then create a free account.

Step 2

Select the Remove paywall option to bypass the hard paywalls.

Select the Remove paywall option. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Additionally, you can add more Chrome extensions to avoid soft paywalls on websites easily. Some workable extensions are - Reader Mode, uBlock Origin, etc.

Method 4) Android devices

If you're on an Android device and encounter paywalls, bypassing them is pretty straightforward. All you need to do is turn off Javascript while using Chrome.

Step 1

First, launch Chrome on your Android phone and click on the hamburger menu in the top right corner.

Launch Chrome and tap on the hamburger option. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 2

Select Settings.

Select Settings. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 3

Then scroll down and locate Site settings, then tap on it.

Select Site settings. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 4

Tap on JavaScript.

Tap on JavaScript (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 5

Toggle off JavaScript.

Toggle off JavaScript. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once you've done that, go to the webpage and refresh it. A paywall will no longer block your screen, so you should be ready now.

Method 5) Archive.today

A few AI tools available on the internet generate exact graphical copies of websites. Using this method, you can easily bypass paywalls and read everything. One of the most reliable sites is Archive Today: https://archive.today

Step 1

First, copy the URL of the page you're attempting to read.

Copy the URL (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 2

Go to https://archive.today and paste the copied URL into the blue search bar. After that, click on Search.

Paste the URL on the search bar and click search. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 3

Finally, that specific page will appear in the search results. Click on it.

Click on the search result (Image via Sportskeeda)

You can access the same news article without paywalls now that you have the archived version.

Closing thoughts

Some paywalls are curtains that go over the content already loaded into the page, and you need to remove that curtain. Some can be bypassed by logging in with a duplicate email address. Otherwise, you can follow one method to avoid paywalls successfully.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes