How to delete cookies on Android in 2023

Like all platforms, Android phones, tablets, smart televisions, and other Chrome OS-based machines offer the option to delete and manage cookies. Getting rid of cookies can help declutter the device’s storage, protect one’s privacy from unencrypted websites, or fix annoying conflicts while loading a page (outdated cookies).

Cookies play an important role on the World Wide Web, letting users easily access their favorite websites and save preferences, as well as get relevant suggestions. While they can be useful tools for web developers who aim to increase user convenience, cookies can be notorious in some cases.

How to easily erase stored cookies from Android device in 2023

To clear all cookies on Android, follow these steps:

Open the Google Chrome browser on your Android device. Next, tap on the three dots icon (More option) and then choose Settings. Navigate to Privacy and security> Clear browsing data. Here, choose the time period (Last hour, Last 24 hours, Last 7 days, and All time) from which you want to clear all saved cookies. The Cookies and site data option will be checked by default. Uncheck the boxes beside the other options - Browsing history and Cached images and files - if need be. Note that clearing browsing history and cached data also helps if you are trying to declutter the device’s storage. Lastly, select Clear data to confirm the action.

Alternatively, you can choose to remove cookie data created and saved by certain websites on Google Chrome. Follow these steps:

Open the website on Google Chrome. Next, tap on the three dots icon (More option) and then tap on the Info (i) button. Here, select Cookies and site data and then tap on the Delete (Trash Bin) button.

This will only clear the cookies for one website without affecting your experience with others.

To avoid cookies on your Android device altogether, you can simply reject them when prompted upon opening a website. However, note that some sites may refuse to work if you deny cookie usage.

If you want to reject cookies altogether, you can block them by default by following these steps:

On Google Chrome, tap on the three vertical dots icon and then tap on Settings. Now, navigate to Site settings > Cookies and select the necessary option (Allow cookies, Block all cookies, Block third-party cookies in Incognito, and Block third-party cookies).

It is recommended not to block all cookies by default as this can cause multiple websites to malfunction, as most require cookies to function as intended.

You can block cookies while browsing the internet in Incognito mode to keep your browsing data out of the reach of other users. Blocking third-party cookies is a good option and can stop websites from tracking your data and invading your privacy, but it will affect all websites regardless of the exceptions list.

Follow Sportskeeda for more such technology and gaming guides.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes