How to check Apple warranty for iPhone, MacBook, and others

Apple is one of the most premium technology brands in the world. The company is known for offering exceptional devices with a hefty price tag and extensive Apple warranty. Everything screams luxury, from iPhones and Macs to AirTags and even Apple protective cases. It's only fair for the after-sale service to be top-notch as well.

However, to claim an Apple warranty on iPhones, MacBooks, and others, users will need the serial number specific to their devices. This serial number is hidden inside the settings on most Apple devices and printed on the packaging and the body.

It contains information like the date of manufacture, coverage period, and origin of manufacture. This serial number is crucial to check Apple warranty coverage through your Apple ID and claiming it. This article will discuss how to check and claim an Apple warranty.

How to lookup Apple serial number for iPhones, MacBooks, and others

As mentioned, the serial number is printed on the box or the device's body. However, if you can't see it, you can find the serial number from the device itself. Here's how you can do so on the latest iPhones, MacBooks, and other Apple devices.

iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch

On your device, go to Settings. Scroll down to General and tap on it. On the next page, tap on About. Scroll down to find the iPhone serial number.

MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, Mac Studio, Mac Pro

On your Mac device, click the Apple icon in the top left. Tap on About This Mac in the context menu. Look for Mac serial number in the window that pops up.

Apple Watch

Open Settings on your Apple Watch. Tap on General and the About. Scroll down to Serial Number. If you don't have your Apple Watch, open Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Click on My Watch and then tap on General. Tap on About on the next page for the Apple Watch serial number.

AirPods

Take out AirPods from the case to connect them to the iPhone or iPad. Now, open Settings on your iPhone or iPad and go to Bluetooth. Find the AirPods in the list and tap on the "i" icon next to it. You should now see the AirPods serial number on your screen.

Apple TV

On your Apple TV, go to Settings. Scroll down to General and tap on it. Tap on the About section. You should now see your Apple TV serial number.

HomePod/mini

Open the Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Tap on HomePod. Scroll down to check the HomePod serial number.

AirTag

Open the Find My App app on your iPhone. Tap on Items. Tap on the name of the AirTag. You should now see the AirTag serial number under the name.

How to claim Apple warranty on iPhone, MacBook, and others

Once you have your Apple device serial number, you can check the coverage by following the below steps.

Go to the Apple support page. Log in with your Apple ID. Choose your device from the list. You can see details about the support that you're eligible for. Click on View Proof of Coverage and download it.

Once you have the proof of coverage, you can head to the nearest Apple service center or Apple Store to claim the Apple Warranty.

This was the detailed step-by-step guide to checking the Apple serial number and claiming an Apple warranty. Whether you own the latest iPhone 14 series device or the newest Apple MacBook Air M2 15-inch, this is how you will be able to check the serial number and warranty coverage and claim the same.

