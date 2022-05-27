How to clean your gaming keyboard easily (2022)

The keyboard is in the middle of the desk on which we do everything nowadays, from eating, drinking, attending meetings, and gaming, it sees a lot of action and sometimes, abuse. With extended usage, keyboards tend to get dirty quite quickly and need to be cleaned regularly.

Keyboards need to be cleaned at least once a fortnight, and it can be done using a simple damp microfiber cloth instead of extensive cleansing. However, there are better ways of cleaning them that can improve their lifespan and make them sound better when typing.

Methods for cleaning a keyboard

1) Tap the dirt away

The most basic way to clean a keyboard is to pick it up, turn it upside down, and shake it while lightly while tapping the back. This will remove all the bits and pieces from under the keys. It is also recommended that you disconnect it from the PC first to avoid any unwanted key presses. Lastly, sweep all the removed dirt and debris to keep your desk clean as well.

2) Use compressed air

Compressed air (Image via Amazon)

Getting a can of compressed air is a good idea as well. It's nozzle gets into the crevices nicely and pushes out all the dirt with force. However, users should ensure that this is done outdoors as this will blow dust all around, which can get inside your PC, requiring you to clean it again. Don't put the straw right up to the surface as it can create moisture that can damage the device, so keep some distance that will be enough to clean underneath the keys.

A can of compressed air can also be used to clean your PC as well. Case fans, GPU fans, and the CPU-cooler are tight places where a cloth cannot be properly used. In such situations, the can's straw can comfortably reach and blow out the dust.

3) Get a keyboard cleaning kit

Batullo cleaning kit (Image via Amazon)

There are specially designed brushes for keyboards that come in various shapes and sizes that can help you sweep out various things that are stuck underneath them, which cannot be removed by simply tapping. The cleaning kit can be bought from Amazon for $13, which is a great investment as it helps to keep other peripherals clean as well.

The cleaning kit comes with a keycap puller as well that helps remove keycaps without damaging them. A keycap puller is incredibly useful as the surface can be cleaned better without the keys getting in the way. The surface can then be cleaned with various products to remove all sorts of gunk. Users should avoid harsh chemicals that will discolor the surface.

After removing the keycaps, they can be cleaned separately by soaking them in warm soapy water for 30 minutes. Take a picture of your board before removing the keycaps so you know where to attach the keys back.

If users don't want to fork out money for a cleaning kit, a simple clean toothbrush can be useful for cleaning the keycaps without removing them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Mayank Shete