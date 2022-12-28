How to easily broadcast from your Chromebook to your smart speakers

Wondering how to broadcast a message from your Chromebook to a smart speaker? With ChromeOS at hand, users can access exciting possibilities fueled by Google's latest innovations.

You can easily broadcast voice or text messages at home using Google Assistant, as it's one of the most powerful Google tools created so far. One can use the automated broadcast feature to stream messages from Chromebooks, mobile devices, and smart home devices.

Powered by ChromeOS, Chromebooks are unique, incredibly flexible, and offer uncompromised security, making them one of the best computers for students and working professionals. A low boot time, portable design, and smart features make these machines all the more worthwhile.

Interested readers can check out the prerequisites and a concise guide to broadcasting text/voice messages from a Chromebook to a smart speaker in this article.

Exploring Google Assistant's broadcast feature: Here's how you can do so from a Chromebook

Before using the broadcast feature, users must keep a few prerequisites in mind. Both devices will need to have Google Assistant installed for the broadcast to work. ChromeOS comes with an in-built Google Assistant, but some smart speakers may not support the voice assistant tool at all.

Furthermore, users must sign in on both devices using the same Google account. Lastly, make sure to turn off Do Not Disturb on your smart speaker, if enabled.

To broadcast a message from a Chromebook to a smart speaker, follow these steps:

1) Open the Google Assistant app on the Chromebook: You can do so by using the dedicated button on your laptop, by using the SEARCH + A key combination, or by opening the launcher and selecting the assistant option.

2) Type in or speak out an eligible command to broadcast: Type or say "Hey Google," and continue with any of the following commands:

"Broadcast [message]."

"Shout [message]."

"Tell everyone [message]."

"Announce [message]."

You'll also need to specify the room name or device name where you want the message to be broadcast. Add the device name to the commands:

"Broadcast to [room name] [message]."

"Broadcast to [device name] [message]."

If you have multiple broadcast-eligible devices, you can choose which devices will broadcast the messages via the Google Home application.

When you type out the message that you want to broadcast, the assistant will read out the text through the speaker that you choose. If you give a voice command instead, the assistant will play a recorded version of your message.

Google Assistant can also broadcast preset messages through smart speakers to save you additional time and hassle. You will just have to use: "Broadcast [preset]". Here are some preset announcements that you can broadcast from your Chromebook laptop to a smart speaker:

Wake up: "It’s time to wake up."

Breakfast: "Breakfast is ready."

Lunch: "It’s lunch time."

Dinner: "Dinner is served."

Time to leave: "It’s time to leave the house."

Arrived home: "I’m home."

On the way: "I’ll be back soon."

TV time: "The show is about to start."

Movie time: "Let’s go to the movies."

Bed time: "It’s time for bed."

Instead of saying the entire message, you can use the presets to deliver an announcement. For example, simply using the command "Broadcast wake up to the bedroom" will trigger the device to play the preset message "It's time to wake up."

