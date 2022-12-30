How to easily view Instagram posts and stories without an account

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms out there. It allows users to upload photos and videos, which can be edited with various filters.

The app is especially popular among young people, who use it to connect with friends, express themselves, and consume content. It is also heavily used by brands to promote their products and services.

Additionally, Instagram offers various features, such as stories, which allow users to post content programmed to disappear after 24 hours. Stories have become an increasingly popular way to share moments with followers and build connections.

This article aims to guide users on how to view posts and stories on the social media platform without the need to create or log in to an account.

There are two primary ways to safely view posts and stories on Instagram without an account

Many users want to enjoy Instagram without the hassle of creating an account. However, the social media platform restricts most features if the user is not logged in.

Listed below are the methods you can use to view posts and stories on the app without an account.

Using Direct Link

The Sportskeeda IG profile (Image via Sportskeeda)

Follow these steps to open an Instagram profile using a direct link:

Search for the profile by entering the username followed by 'Instagram' in your preferred search engine. Alternatively, you can paste the profile link into the address bar.

Click on the profile in the search results.

The profile will open up.

You can use this method to get a glance at someone's profile. However, you won't be able to interact with posts and stories. You will also be limited to viewing reels.

Using Imginn

A post viewed on Sportskeeda IG profile (Image via Sportskeeda)

Imginn is a website that helps users bypass Instagram's restrictions. It can be used to gain access to profiles, photos, videos, and stories on the social media platform without having an account.

Follow these steps to access a profile on the app using Imginn:

Visit the imginn.com website.

Enter the username of a profile on the search bar.

Select the user from the result list.

The profile will open up.

Follow the steps below to view a post on the app using Imginn:

Open the user profile.

The post section should open by default. If not, select the Posts option.

Click on the photo or video you would like to view.

After following these steps, you will be able to interact with the photos and videos posted on the account. You can also view the comments and download images or videos.

Follow these steps to view a story on the app using Imginn:

Open the user profile.

Select the Stories section.

Click on the story you would like to watch.

Once these steps have been followed correctly, you will be able to view the story recently posted on the user's profile. You can also view any previously organized highlights and download them.

Imginn also has a section where you can view tagged posts and interact with them. However, the website does not give access to any private profile.

