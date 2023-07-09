How to find your friends on Threads?

Finding your friends on Threads is quite straightforward and advantageous for growing your profile or increasing engagements. The app conveniently utilizes your preexisting Instagram profile to log into your Threads account on your initial visit. Given that Threads is inherently interconnected with your Instagram account, you can transfer your acquaintances from the latter onto your Threads account, whether during the initial setup or at a later time.

Curious about how to locate and track down your Instagram friends on Threads? Look no further, as this article will show you the way.

How do you easily find your Instagram friends on Threads?

With Threads, you can easily claim the same username you use on Instagram and conveniently follow all your Instagram accounts at the touch of a button.

Importantly, you will be presented with a list of your Instagram follows when setting up your Threads account, as long as you use the same login info. At this point, you'll have the option to choose who to follow or follow everyone with a single tap using the Follow All button.

However, until your Instagram friends join Threads, any follow requests sent to them will appear as pending.

How can you manually find your Instagram friends on Threads?

Perhaps you missed the initial process of following your friends on Threads. In that case, you must manually follow them in the settings.

1) Log in to your Threads account and go to your profile.

2) Tap on the number of followers below your name.

3) On the Following tab, select See All.

4) On the next page, you will have two options. Either follow specific friends by choosing to Follow next to their name or tap on Follow All to follow all accounts you follow on Instagram.

If someone you're trying to follow has yet to join Threads, you will automatically follow them when that person joins the platform.

Apart from that, you also have the option to follow specific friends by searching their names. Tap the Search Bar on the Search page to find your Instagram friend. Once you find them, tap the Follow button next to their profile name. You won't find your Instagram friends in the search results if they haven't joined Threads yet.

