How to find the owner of a lost Apple Airtag using Android

Apple AirTag has emerged as a handy tool for those prone to misplacing their belongings. These compact devices can be attached to keys, wallets, and even bicycles, allowing owners to track their items using the Find My network. But what happens when you stumble upon a lost Apple AirTag? If you're an Android user, you might think there's not much you can do.

However, you'd be surprised to learn that Android devices equipped with an NFC reader can help reunite a lost AirTag with its rightful owner.

Firstly, it's important to understand what an AirTag is. An AirTag is a small, coin-shaped device designed by Apple. It is equipped with a built-in speaker, accelerometer, Bluetooth LE, and a user-replaceable battery. Its primary function is to allow people to track their belongings via Apple's Find My network.

Finding a lost Apple AirTag as an Android user

Now, let's say you've found an Apple AirTag. It might be attached to a set of keys or an umbrella, or it could be all by itself, indicating it may have slipped out of someone's wallet or purse.

Regardless, your first instinct might be to leave it be, especially if you're an Android user. After all, AirTags are designed to work within Apple's ecosystem, right? Well, not entirely.

Even if you're an Android user, you can still help. Here's what you need to do:

Interface with the AirTag: Hold your Android device close to the white side of the AirTag. This allows your Android phone to interface with the lost Apple AirTag via its NFC chip. Note that this step requires your Android phone to have a built-in NFC reader. Open the Link: A notification will appear on your phone's screen. It will be a web link that says "Open found.apple.com" in your default browser. Tap the notification to open the link in your default browser. Contact the Owner: On the website you are taken to, you'll see the serial number of the AirTag you have found. If the AirTag's owner has put the AirTag in Lost Mode, you will also see a message with instructions on how to contact the owner (such as their phone number so you can call or text them).

In a world where technology often divides us based on our brand preferences, it's refreshing to see how a lost Apple AirTag can be found and returned by an Android user. It's a testament to the universal desire to help each other out, regardless of the operating system we prefer.

So, the next time you find a lost AirTag, remember that you have the power to help, even if you're team Android.

