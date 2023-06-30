How to fix AEW Fight Forever crashing on PS4? Error ce-34878-0 fixes

AEW Fight Forever is live on various platforms, but PS4 users are experiencing issues. Unfortunately, the PlayStation 4 version of the game appears to be crashing, and the developer is aware of the situation. While there’s no telling when a fix will appear, the CE-458788-0 error is not new for the PlayStation console. There are a few fixes players can try to implement while they wait on THQ Nordic’s fix.

One is much easier than the other, so I recommend the shorter fix before diving into the more complicated option on AEW Fight Forever. If your PS4 version constantly crashes, here are some ways to address the issue.

AEW Fight Forever keeps crashing on PS4: how to fix error ce-34878-0

Fortunately, AEW Fight Forever’s developer knows there is a problem with the PS4 version of the game crashing. While that doesn’t help immediately, they are working on a fix. In the meantime, there are a few ways you can try to deal with the problem and get back to unlocking hidden wrestlers.

Option #1

Open your settings on PS4.

Select the Network option.

Uncheck the “Connect to Internet” box.

PartsUnknown @PartsUnknownUSA



Turning off the internet on the PS4 worked.



PS4>settings>network> uncheck the "connect to internet" box.



Saw it on Reddit and tried it and it works to play local or do create a wrestler stuff There is a temporary fix for PS4 and #AEWFightForever . This is a server issue.Turning off the internet on the PS4 worked.PS4>settings>network> uncheck the "connect to internet" box.Saw it on Reddit and tried it and it works to play local or do create a wrestler stuff There is a temporary fix for PS4 and #AEWFightForever . This is a server issue.Turning off the internet on the PS4 worked. PS4>settings>network> uncheck the "connect to internet" box.Saw it on Reddit and tried it and it works to play local or do create a wrestler stuff

According to PartsUnknown on Twitter, this came from a Reddit thread. However, it only lets you play local matches and work on your Create-a-Wrestler. It does not allow you to play all aspects of the game, but you can set up your CAW with some awesome finishers.

The PlayStation Support website also has a few options you can try to see if they work. CE-34878-0 is a more general issue with PS4 games. These fixes aren’t guaranteed to fix the game and let you play again.

Option #2

Close the game, then make sure you have the latest System Software and updates for the game installed. Then restart.

If you’ve replaced your console’s HDD (Hard Disk Drive), reinstall the original HDD.

If the error continues, back up your saved data and go to Settings > Initialization > Initialize PS4.

However, this restores your PlayStation 4 to the default system settings. If you do this, you must reinstall AEW Fight Forever and any of your other games, so bear that in mind.

This issue isn’t affecting the PlayStation 5 version of AEW Fight Forever, where we conducted our review of the game. The easiest option is to simply only play local matches until the real fix comes from the developers. The other fix comes directly from PlayStation’s support team, and it's up to players if they want to reformat their console.

AEW Fight Forever is All Elite Wrestling’s first major game release, published by THQ Nordic. If you want to farm more credits in the game to purchase moves, arena parts, and more, this guide will help you get going when the game is back online.

