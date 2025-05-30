How to fix Elden Ring Nightreign freezing and stuttering on PC

Elden Ring Nightreign's launch has gone pretty smoothly, other than some freezing and stuttering issues on PC. This has primarily affected those with brand-new RTX 50 series hardware. Many gamers running the RTX 5060 and 5070 Ti have reported problems online, with freezes lasting up to 30 seconds before the game snaps back. An interesting observation has been that the CPU and GPU aren't being fully utilized, which suggests issues in the software-hardware bridge.

The issue has been narrowed down to a mix of two reasons: the new Nvidia 576.52 drivers that launched alongside the RTX 5060 graphics cards and the old engine powering the video game. As such, reinstalling or rolling back the drivers has not worked, leaving gamers with some of the most powerful GPUs in the market struggling with the game.

Those with older RTX 30 and 40 series GPUs are facing minimal problems running Elden Ring Nightreign, suggesting that the game engine is the primary culprit Nvidia and the developers haven't optimized for yet. Gamers have reported similar issues in Dark Souls 3, which means the issue definitely is on the developers' part.

We figured out a couple of fixes that have worked for other people on the internet. These are worth a shot while you wait for FromSoft to come up with a patch.

Note: The solutions mentioned herein are not guaranteed to work for every user.

How to fix Elden Ring Nightreign stuttering and freezing on Nvidia RTX 5090, 5080, 5070, and 5060 GPUs

Fix #1: Crank up your video settings

Multiple gamers have reported framerate and freezing issues in Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via FromSoftware)

The issues are likely being caused by the 60 FPS framerate limit getting broken internally by the capable new Nvidia GPUs. To help this, crank up the video settings until you naturally bring it down to under 60 FPS. This fix will likely only work for the Nvidia RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti desktop and up to the 5070 laptop GPU, as higher-end cards can naturally play the game at much higher framerates, given it ships with the same engine, graphics, and mechanics as the 2022 original.

Fix #2: Turn on V-Sync

Another fix reported by Redditor Thrillhousee is turning on V-Sync from within the Nvidia Control Panel, as Elden Ring Nightreign doesn't ship with the option. This locks the game to the highest refresh rate of your panel (which works well if you have a 60 Hz panel) and reduces freezes and stutters. Note that you might not be able to get rid of the framerate issues just yet.

Fix #3: Verify your game files

As reported by Redditor sc0000ba, verifying Elden Ring Nightreign's files might force your game to download any patch that FromSoftware is just rolling out but hasn't been announced as part of an official download yet. Although the chances of this working are rare, it's worth a shot.

Fix #4: Set the game to high performance on your system

As reported by Redditor NebulaMore9173, manually forcing your GPU to use high-performance mode might help. Follow these steps:

Press Win+S. This will open up Windows Settings. Go to the System tab. Head over to Display → Graphics → Add Desktop App Locate Elden Ring Nightreign's .exe file. Manually set your GPU to use High Performance mode for the game.

Fix #5: Roll back drivers

Rolling back drivers has worked for a few gamers (Image via FromSoftware)

For multiple gamers, rolling back the GPU drivers has worked. The specific version reported by quite a few people is the last stable release: version 32.0.15.7628. You can manually download this from the Nvidia website.

Overall, these are some of the reported fixes that have smoothed out the experience for a few gamers. These may not solve the problem in Elden Ring Nightreign entirely. We are waiting for an official fix from FromSoft and Nvidia for things to get better.

