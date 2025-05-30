How to unlock Revenant in Elden Ring Nightreign

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified May 30, 2025 06:13 GMT
Revenant in Elden Ring Nightreign
Revenant is a playable character (Image via FromSoftware)

Revenant in Elden Ring Nightreign is one of the many Nightfarers or playable characters available to you. Similar to Duchess, you will need to follow a few key steps to unlock her. Revenant is one of the best Nightfarers in the game, as she can summon the undead to do her bidding and can engage bosses from a distance.

This article will cover how to unlock Revenant in Elden Ring Nightreign as one of the playable characters or Nightfarers.

How to get Revenant in Elden Ring Nightreign

Revenant's Phantom (Image via FromSoftware)

Revenant is the eighth and final Nightfarer you will get in Elden Ring Nightreign. While six of the playable characters will be available after you complete the prologue/ tutorial and reach the Roundtable Hold, two will be locked till you at least clear the first expedition, Tricephalos.

The Tricephalos expedition will see you survive two nights in Limveld and then finally face off against the three-headed beast, Gladius, Beast of Night. Defeating this Nightlord will reward you with the Old Pocketwatch.

Once you are back in the Roundtable Hold, find the Priestess and give her this item. She will reveal herself as the Duchess, and you will gain another Nightfarer and one step closer to unlocking Revenant.

Now head to the Small Jar Bazaar and purchase the Besmirched Frame Relic. Once you do that, head through the door beside the Banieshed Knight Statue in the Roundtable Hold and find the spirit of the Revenant. Interact with her to start a mini-boss fight against her.

You will need to defeat the Revenant in Elden Ring Nightreign, as well as her summons. Once done, you will unlock her as one of the many Nightfarers or playable characters that you will be able to select while departing for an expedition or from the Banished Knight Statue near the Roundtable Hold's main area.

