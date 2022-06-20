How important is a comfortable chair for gaming? (2022)

When a major part of a person's day is spent sitting and gaming, there are various consequences, especially if the chair is uncomfortable. Shoulder, back, and neck pain are the most common issues when seated in a fixed position for many hours at a stretch.

Unergonomic chairs cause the muscles to tire faster, and coupled with fixed armrests and backseats without recline, the body starts to slouch and forces users into a static sitting position. However, many of these unwanted problems can be avoided by investing in a comfortable ergonomic chair.

There are advantages to having an ergonomic chair for gaming

Nobody likes to have a poor posture that causes lethargy and strain in the joints. It is known that the human body works best when active and not under fatigue.

Comfortable chairs come with features that improve posture and have modern ergonomic standards. An ergonomic chair includes adjustable armrests that provide spinal relief, a reclining backrest that supports the spine's natural curve, lumbar support, padded seats, and shoulder support, which make sitting for long periods healthier.

To make the most out of an ergonomic chair, you need to tuck your hips deep into the seat, adjust the lumbar support by setting it to fit your lower back curve, and plant your feet firmly. Wrist strain is an issue overlooked by many, and this can be avoided by adjusting the armrest to the height of the desk or adjusting the height of the chair itself and getting an ergonomic footrest for further comfort.

An ergonomic chair helps users tweak every little part of their position to perfection so that there is one less thing to worry about while concentrating on the game, helping them achieve true aim and comfort. Every body type has a slightly different natural position that is optimal for them, and this cannot be achieved when using a fixed chair.

While gaming, a specific posture is important so that users can have unrestrained movements that help them make micro mouse adjustments, which is common in FPS games. If the desk and armrest are not at the same level, the user is forced to shrug their shoulders, raise their elbows, bend their wrists, hunch their back, or lean backward, causing them to have an unhealthy posture and bad aim.

The best posture for playing games is when sitting at a 90-degree angle, having the monitor at eye level, and aligning the armest and desk. Moreover, an organized desk helps the posture and improves the gaming experience.

Firstly, there needs to be plenty of space for the mouse and keyboard, and both the peripherals need to be placed at a distance that is not too far or too close to you so that there is no strain placed on the elbows. Second, the keyboard can be kept at an angle, giving you better access to the keys you use the most. Lastly, the best distance to keep your monitor is at arm's length, but this also depends on the size of the screen.

