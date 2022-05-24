5 best budget office chairs to buy for gaming in 2022

In today's market, getting a new office chair without burning a massive hole in one's pocket seems almost impossible. While this may be true for most premium and popular chairs, there are some budget offerings that can serve users with tighter budgets.

The key issue with shopping for a chair with a smaller budget is that it is difficult to make an informed choice with most of the options being from unlisted or unknown brands.

The following list includes some great offerings from trusted brands that can fit the discussed price range.

Best Office Chairs for Gamers in May 2022

Readers should note that this list is in no particular order as all listed items are value-for-money purchases that offer the same overall quality. It is up to the readers to make the choice from the listed items as per their individual requirements and preferences.

1) AmazonBasics Mid Back

With the standard design of an office chair, the main selling point of this chair is the excellent padding it has to offer. The compact chair is the cheapest one on this list, and it is also available in a PU leather finish. Tilt and height are adjustable via the given handle, and assembly is relatively simple.

Essentially, this office chair is for readers looking for a standard office chair but want some extra comfort so they can log into their favourite games and comfortably play for a few hours while maintaining the right posture and feeling cozy.

Price: $107.24

2) Staples Westcliffe

This bonded leather chair that could very well fit into any executive's office furniture is one of the best picks for gamers because of the remarkable lumbar support it has to offer. The contoured design is part of a special effort by the manufacturers to offer lumbar support to almost every body type.

The chair also has consistent ample padding along with several finishes, depending on availability. As it is a Staples exclusive, it can be bought in four interest-free payments via PayPal, along with cheap protection plans and 1 hour pick up.

Price: $159.00 (or four interest-free payments of $40 each)

3) Modway Attainment Chair

This chair is ideal for users who want a completely customizable package. Five sturdy casters hold up one of the most ergonomically designed chairs in this price bracket. The chair's arms can be folded up for when users want to get closer to their desk. The included footrest is also detachable.

Users whose main priority is ensuring lumbar support but don't want to go for the slightly more expensive options on the list, and who are okay with the dimensions of the product can consider this chair as a great alternative.

Price: $162

Note: This office chair is by default rather tall, and users should check the dimensions of the product.

4) IKEA Markus

This is possibly the most popular office chair on this list. One of the few budget offerings by IKEA, this chair offers tilt and pneumatic lift functionality to help users create the ideal position according to their preference. The headrest is also padded and the tall design is used to provide lumbar support throughout the design of the chair. The mesh backrest also helps keep things cool with great airflow.

As it is an IKEA offering, readers can trust that the quality of the product will be of the level one would expect from a reputed brand.

Price: Varies between $195 to $210

5) FlexiSpot OC3B

FlexiSpot has been making a name for itself with its range of affordable office chairs. The breaktable mesh, locking tilt functionality, supportive headrest, aremrests and back make it a great option by offering a complete package at prices far lower than any premium chair.

The office chair supports the user's entire back while keeping it cool and comfortable. Users described it as their perfect partner for long gaming sessions.

Users who have the budget and are in the market for a chair that offers a premium experience at a less than premium price need not look further than the Flexispot.

Price: $200

