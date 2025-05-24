How long has Twitter (X) been down for? (May 24, 2025)

X (formerly Twitter) is currently facing a major global outage, leaving users unable to refresh their timelines, post tweets, or view content. The issue began around 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time, and as of now, it's been over an hour with no official update from the developers. Both mobile and desktop users are affected, and attempts to load the platform met with server errors and blank screens for the majority.

Here’s everything we know about the outage on May 24, 2025, and how long it has lasted so far.

How widespread is the Twitter (X) outage on May 24, 2025?

According to DownDetector, the current outage is global, affecting almost every country. Within an hour, there were over 20,000 user reports on the website, clearly showing that users worldwide are being affected. People have taken to other social media platforms like Reddit and Instagram to express their frustration. With millions relying on X for news, communication, and entertainment, this sudden blackout has caused widespread concern.

User reports (Image via DownDetector)

What’s making users even more worried is that a similar situation occurred in March 2025, when a massive global outage happened and Elon Musk confirmed it to be a massive cyberattack. For now, there’s no confirmation yet that today’s outage is related to something similar.

Note that most of the outages are not due to serious security issues, but unexpected maintenance or internal bugs, and such case are usually resolved within a few hours.

For now, the best thing users can do is wait patiently and wait for the developers to address the issue. Users are advised to keep an eye on real-time tracking platforms like DownDetector to check if the servers are back online. If you see that the reports have significantly decreased but the platform is still not working, try restarting your browser and clearing cookies.

