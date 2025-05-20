  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Is Minecraft Realms down? (May 20, 2025)

Is Minecraft Realms down? (May 20, 2025)

By Sayendra Basu
Modified May 20, 2025 13:42 GMT
Minecraft Realms
Minecraft Realms is currently down (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft Realms is one of the most popular features in the game, allowing players to host their personal servers to play online with friends. As of the latest reports and this writing on May 20, 2025, Minecraft Realms is facing certain issues, and players are unable to log in or access their Realms worlds or enter their servers.

Ad

Here's everything we know about Minecraft Realms being down and when players can potentially expect it to get back on track.

sk promotional banner

Minecraft Realms is down (May 20, 2025)

Realms is currently down (Image via Downdetector.com)
Realms is currently down (Image via Downdetector.com)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Many players are stating that they are unable to access Minecraft Realms, with several reporting outages and other problems while trying to log in to their servers. Most of these reports were isolated to Realms, and players are unable to access their own servers and worlds currently. Additionally, the Realms tab is unavailable for many players, and they are receiving error messages when trying to log in.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As of yet, Mojang has issued no official update as to why the popular server and multiplayer service of Minecraft is down. Since Realms is one of the most popular ways for multiplayer gameplay, players are not pleased with the servers being down for hours.

Also read: When's the next big update for Minecraft? Speculations explored

Minecraft Realms is down, and players are not happy

Realms is one of the most essential services of the game, allowing players to host servers and play with their friends or in a host of PVP modes. Since Realms is a paid feature and it has been down for hours, players are not really pleased:

Ad
Ad

While some were eager to log some hours before work and yearn for the mines, others were eager to dive into SMP servers and worlds with their friends. This interruption has caused some visible frustration:

Ad

Many reports suggest that Realms has been down for over ten hours, with certain posts from players indicating the same:

Ad

When will Minecraft Realms be back

There is no timeline as to when Realms could be back online (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
There is no timeline as to when Realms could be back online (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

As of writing, Mojang has not provided any update or explanation for this sudden outage of Realms. The developers have not made any official statement so far, and there is no clear timeline as to when Realms will be back online.

Ad

Since Realms is an essential paid live service, players can expect the developers to fix this issue quite urgently. Meanwhile, gamers can still quench their yearning for the mines in single-player worlds and try out the latest features in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.23 beta and preview while they wait for Mojang to feed the servers some suspicious stew and get it back online.

Also read: How to find the perfect Minecraft seed for your next world

Ad

Read our other articles:

About the author
Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu

Twitter icon

Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In less than a year, he has amassed over three million views in 900+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.
Contact: [email protected]

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Sayendra Basu
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications