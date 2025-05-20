Is Minecraft Realms down? (May 20, 2025)

Minecraft Realms is one of the most popular features in the game, allowing players to host their personal servers to play online with friends. As of the latest reports and this writing on May 20, 2025, Minecraft Realms is facing certain issues, and players are unable to log in or access their Realms worlds or enter their servers.
Here's everything we know about Minecraft Realms being down and when players can potentially expect it to get back on track.
Minecraft Realms is down (May 20, 2025)
Many players are stating that they are unable to access Minecraft Realms, with several reporting outages and other problems while trying to log in to their servers. Most of these reports were isolated to Realms, and players are unable to access their own servers and worlds currently. Additionally, the Realms tab is unavailable for many players, and they are receiving error messages when trying to log in.
As of yet, Mojang has issued no official update as to why the popular server and multiplayer service of Minecraft is down. Since Realms is one of the most popular ways for multiplayer gameplay, players are not pleased with the servers being down for hours.
Minecraft Realms is down, and players are not happy
Realms is one of the most essential services of the game, allowing players to host servers and play with their friends or in a host of PVP modes. Since Realms is a paid feature and it has been down for hours, players are not really pleased:
While some were eager to log some hours before work and yearn for the mines, others were eager to dive into SMP servers and worlds with their friends. This interruption has caused some visible frustration:
Many reports suggest that Realms has been down for over ten hours, with certain posts from players indicating the same:
When will Minecraft Realms be back
As of writing, Mojang has not provided any update or explanation for this sudden outage of Realms. The developers have not made any official statement so far, and there is no clear timeline as to when Realms will be back online.
Since Realms is an essential paid live service, players can expect the developers to fix this issue quite urgently. Meanwhile, gamers can still quench their yearning for the mines in single-player worlds and try out the latest features in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.23 beta and preview while they wait for Mojang to feed the servers some suspicious stew and get it back online.
