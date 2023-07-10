How to mirror iPhone screens on TV

iPhone screens can be mirrored on television for those who want to watch their favorite content on a smart TV. This lets users catch Apple TV offerings, take video calls, and do much more via their mobile phone while having its screen displayed on a television. This mirroring feature is handy when you have an Apple TV+ subscription but not a compatible large-display device to enjoy its content fully.

In case you are wondering, there are several ways to mirror iPhone screens on TV, with Apple's AirPlay being the most convenient. This article will explore the three easiest and least time-consuming ways to mirror iPhone screens on TV. So, without any further ado, let's dive in.

How do I mirror my iPhone on my smart TV?

Here are three easiest ways to mirror an iPhone screen — say, an iPhone 14 or even the upcoming iPhone 15 series — on a smart TV:

Through AirPlay

AirPlay is the best way to mirror your iPhone on TV. (Image via Apple)

AirPlay is hands down the most convenient way to mirror an iPhone screen to a TV. The feature has been designed to facilitate smooth screen sharing between an iPhone and a television. Before getting into the process, ensure that both devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Your TV must also be AirPlay compatible for this method to work.

Once you have ensured all the essential requisites are met, follow these steps:

Open Control Center on your iPhone. Look for the Screen Mirroring icon that looks like two rectangles, one on top of another. Pick your smart TV from the list that shows up. Type the code shown on the TV on your iPhone. You can now mirror your iPhone screen on your TV.

Through HDMI adapter

Apple's Lightning to HDMI adapter is for stable screen mirroring for iPhone on TV. (Image via Apple)

This hardware-based screen-mirroring method doesn't need software features to work. However, you require an HDCP-certified accessory to display your iPhone screen on TV through HDMI. The Apple Lightning to HDMI adapter is your best but slightly expensive. Once you have got the right accessory, follow the steps below.

Plug your HDMI cable into your TV. Insert the other end of the cable into the adapter. Connect your iPhone to the adapter. Click on the Inputs button on your TV remote. Select the correct HDMI input your iPhone is connected to and start mirroring.

Bear in mind that this method doesn't mirror screen-sharing-protected apps like Netflix. You can still stream content from the likes of YouTube, though.

Through apps

Fire TV Stick and Chromecast can be used to mirror iPhone to TV (Image via Amazon)

If you have a Fire TV Stick or a Chromecast-enabled TV, you can easily mirror your iPhone. On the former, you can download an app called AirScreen from the App Store on your TV and follow the on-screen instructions to establish an AirPlay connection.

On Chromecast, you need to ensure both the phone and television are on the same network and pick your iPhone from the available devices on your Chromecast to mirror the screen.

Why can't I mirror my iPhone screen on my TV?

There could be several reasons why your TV is not mirroring your iPhone. However, there are several basic troubleshoots you should try before giving up. Here are some quick fixes that you should try if your TV is not mirroring your iPhone screen.

Reboot both your TV and iPhone; this should kill any stuck processes or tasks interfering with the screen mirroring. Ensure that your TV and iPhone are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Update both your iPhone and TV to the latest OS. Reboot your router to chalk off any Wi-Fi-related issues.

One of the mirroring methods listed above should work for you. Your best bet would be to have an AirPlay-compatible smart TV, which is the most convenient way to mirror your iPhone screen on TV. Or if you want a more stable connection, then the Lightning to HDMI connector would be your best bet.

