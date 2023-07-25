How much RAM will iPhone 15 have? Leaks and rumors explored

The upcoming iPhone 15 models are expected to introduce a plethora of innovative features, from enhancements in the camera to the introduction of a wide range of design aspects. This time, the lineup will include the A17 Bionic chip, a titanium frame, an expedited USB-C port, and other additions. Furthermore, credible reports suggest that there will also be a potential RAM boost.

Speculation about the new iPhone's specifications is rampant on the internet. In this article, we will explore the reported increase in RAM for the upcoming iPhone models.

How much RAM will the iPhone 15 models have?

Taiwanese research company TrendForce claims that the iPhone 15 Pro models will come with a boost in RAM (8 GB). This upgrade is significant when compared to the 6 GB of RAM found in the iPhone 14 Pro models.

The increased RAM will enhance overall performance and responsiveness across different tasks. It will also enable apps such as Safari to retain more active content in the background, preventing it from reloading when the application is reopened.

The 15 Plus and standard iPhone models are anticipated to maintain their 6 GB of RAM, although there is a possibility that they may receive an upgrade to faster RAM, similar to the 14 Pro iPhones in the previous year.

Meanwhile, the new lineup will see an even greater boost in performance, thanks to the A17 Bionic chip, which is the world's first 3nm chip. This will result in enhanced speed, reduced power consumption, improved battery life, and less heat generation.

However, it should be noted that the non-Pro models will feature the previous year's A16 Bionic.

Here are the details of the upcoming iPhone models:

15 : A16 Bionic, 6GB RAM

: A16 Bionic, 6GB RAM 15 Plus : A16 Bionic, 6GB RAM

: A16 Bionic, 6GB RAM 15 Pro : A17 Bionic, 8GB RAM

: A17 Bionic, 8GB RAM 15 Ultra: A17 Bionic, 8GB RAM

How much will the iPhone 15 models cost?

Nikias Molina @NikiasMolina pic.twitter.com/JBkHTLVjnb Apple reportedly planning to increase the price of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models to increase revenue.

The anticipated upgrades to the iPhone 15 models have sparked rumors about an increase in cost. Although there is no official news on the price at this time, the upcoming lineup will possibly be $100–$200 more expensive than the current iPhone 14 models.

Here are the expected prices of the upcoming iPhone models (128GB variant):

15 : $799

: $799 15 Plus : $999

: $999 15 Pro : $1099

: $1099 15 Ultra: $1299

When will the iPhone 15 be released?

The new iPhone models will probably hit the market sometime in September 2023. Anticipation is high for the vast array of innovative features and enhancements that the lineup will bring.