A clean install of Windows 11 can give your computer a perfect boost and a new start, offering improved performance and giving a fresh slate for future development. Whether upgrading from prior Windows versions or having issues, a fresh install maximizes system potential by eliminating conflicts, outdated drivers, clutter, personal files, and applications that might otherwise hinder operations smoothly and unlock their full potential. It keeps personal files optimized and applications up to date and unlocks the full potential of devices and computing experiences.

In this article, we'll explore the method of performing a clean installation of Windows 11 on a PC.

Here are a few steps to follow before you get started with Windows 11

Make sure that your system installation process goes smoothly. Keep these steps in mind before installing Windows:

You need an internet connection. You need an unformatted USB drive of a minimum 8GB capacity to create bootable media using the tool for creating media. Check the version of Windows 11 you currently have installed. You can find this by heading over to Settings > System > About.

Generating Windows 11 installation media

Step 1: Download Microsoft's tool for creating media from their official site.

Step 2: Launch the downloaded application as administrator and accept its license terms.

Step 3: Uncheck "Use Recommended Selections on PC," and then choose the version and language of your choice.

Step 4: Select a USB flash drive with bootable capability and at least 8 GB memory capacity.

Step 5: Once modified, this program will alter it to format and copy all Windows 11 installation files onto a USB drive.

Step 6: Once finished, your USB flash drive should be capable of booting Windows 11 installation media.

Backup your data

It is compulsory that all important files such as documents, photos, and any others that you need to protect on your current Windows installation are regularly backed up for safety. Utilize a cloud, an external drive, or any other backup method to secure your data.

Complete a clean installation

Step 1: Connect your USB flash drive containing Windows 11 installation media directly to your computer and begin.

Step 2: To access the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE), restart your PC while pressing and holding Shift for 10 seconds to initiate WinRE.

Step 3: Select "booting from USB drive" within WinRE.

Step 4: At the Windows Setup page, select your time zone, language preferences, and keyboard choices before clicking "Next."

Step 5: To initiate installation immediately, choose "Install right now."

Step 6: On the "Activate Windows" page, select "I don't have a valid product key" if reinstalling an identical version of Windows.

Step 7: Based on the information gathered earlier, select an edition compatible with current Windows that best meets your requirements.

Step 8: Read and acknowledge these Microsoft Software License Terms before clicking "Next."

Step 9: Select "Custom Installation: Windows Only (advanced). Windows exclusively." As your installation method.

Step 10: Select the hard disk partition where Windows will run.

Not Required: No formatting or removal is necessary. Simply choose the partition where Windows OS has been installed as its primary partition.

Step 11: Installation should proceed without interruptions or shutting off your computer.

Installation

Step 1: Reenroll in the Windows Insider Program as required by visiting Settings Windows Update > Windows Insider Program and choosing your preferred channel from there.

Step 2: Transfer Backup Data to Windows 11.

Step 3: Install all necessary device drivers and software such as antivirus, web browsers, and productivity applications.

Step 4: Make sure all settings and files have been restored properly.

Conclusion

By following this article's step-by-step instructions, you can install Windows 11, give your PC a fresh start, and increase system performance. Make sure to back up important files, create a bootable USB, and carefully follow each step for an efficient process.

