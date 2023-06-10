How to play Diablo 4 on Apple Mac? 

Diablo 4 is one of the most anticipated games of the year, and it wound up blending a lot of elements from previous iterations into something that feels relatively fresh and unique. Despite its popularity, it’s probably never coming to the Apple Mac. However, if you have a Mac and still want to play the game, you can utilize a few proper methods.

In this article, we've provided some of the best ways to run Diablo 4 on a Mac.

AirGPU, macOS Sonoma port tool, and a few other methods to play Diablo 4 on an Apple Mac

1) AirGPU

AirGpu is a cloud PC rental service that brings low-latency cloud gaming without restrictions. As of now, they offer different tiers of cloud gaming PCs and several data centers across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific.

This service allows you to use a powerful gaming PC as an arcade machine via your Mac. Hence, you can use a Windows PC in the cloud by the hour for almost anything, including playing Diablo 4.

To get started:

Visit AirGPU and choose Get Started.

Create an account.

an account. In the My Account section, add credit to your account ($10 or $25).

section, add credit to your account ($10 or $25). Choose a virtual PC specification to “rent” from the account dashboard.

specification to “rent” from the account dashboard. Select Start from the PC panel and download the Moonlight client.

from the PC panel and the client. Run the client.

the client. You can notice an address entry box on the AirGPU browser window. Copy the address by selecting it.

the address by selecting it. On the Moonlight client, click on the "+" icon located at the top right and paste the copied address.

the copied address. The Moonlight client's main window should now have a PC icon. Select that to get a numerical code.

that to get a numerical code. Paste it in the AirGPU browser window.

it in the AirGPU browser window. Choose Desktop in the Moonlight client to start your virtual PC.

After that, you can download and install Diablo 4 on your Mac. Despite some setup issues, it is a great alternative for enjoying the game to some extent.

Additionally, there's another excellent substitute for the AirGPU named Shadow. Although it's a smoother service than AirGPU, you have to pay a little more. It begins at $29.99 per month, with an additional $9.99 setup fee.

2) Using Boot Camp (Intel Macs only)

If you have an Intel Mac and want to play Diablo 4, Boot Camp is the best option. It allows you to install Windows separately on your Mac's hard drive to boot Windows on an Apple Mac. Hence, you can fulfill the requirement for Diablo 4's compatibility with Windows.

Firstly, install Windows using Boot Camp on your Mac.

Windows using Boot Camp on your Mac. Download the Battle.net client.

the Battle.net client. Purchase and install Diablo 4 via Battle.net.

Diablo 4 via Battle.net. Run the game.

As you're running the game on a Mac, lowering the game's graphics settings is recommended for a smoother experience.

3) Game Porting Toolkit on macOS Sonoma

Another excellent option to play Diablo 4 on Mac should be available in the near future, as Apple is working on a tool for Windows games to run on Mac. It's called the Game Porting Toolkit, and you can run the games using it.

At WWDC 2023, Apple announced the toolkit and asserted:

"Porting your Windows game to the Mac is now faster than ever. This year, the new Game Porting Toolkit provides an emulation environment to run your existing, unmodified Windows game, and you can use it to quickly understand the graphics feature usage and performance potential of your game when running a Mac."

However, its license prohibits individuals from converting games they own, as it is intended for game developers to port games to the Mac. You must run the beta version of macOS Sonoma and get hands-on with Terminal commands to prevent additional bugs.

Isaac @isaacmarovitz Apple's new game porting toolkit is fantastic. Here's Cyperbunk 2077 running at Ultra on an M1 MacBook Pro 16 GB! Apple's new game porting toolkit is fantastic. Here's Cyperbunk 2077 running at Ultra on an M1 MacBook Pro 16 GB! https://t.co/hylzMU6U46

Diablo 4 is one of the best ARPGs in recent times. It combines different aspects of Diablo 2 and 3 and offers fun, compelling, and engaging gameplay. The game costs $69.99 and is currently available for PC (Battle.net), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

