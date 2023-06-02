Diablo 4 settings you need to change before playing

The official release date for Diablo 4 is close, and owners of the pre-ordered Deluxe and Ultimate editions already have early access to the game. So if you're one of them or planning to hop on after the release, it's important that you tweak the settings to ensure you have an optimal experience. After you do so, you can play the game at its full potential without stuttering or frame drops.

Best Diablo 4 graphics settings, keybindings, and more for an optimal experience

The Diablo 4 in-game settings are pretty important to get the best FPS experience. Whether you have a high-end system or an inexpensive laptop, these are the best Diablo 4 graphics settings for smooth performance.

Screen

Display: Windows (Fullscreen)

Windows (Fullscreen) Adapter: Your dedicated GPU

Your dedicated GPU Resolution: The native resolution of your monitor (ex: 1080p - 16:9)

The native resolution of your monitor (ex: 1080p - 16:9) Sharpen Image: If DLSS on - 20, if DLSS off - 10

If DLSS on - 20, if DLSS off - 10 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off (turn it on if you're facing screen tearing)

Off (turn it on if you're facing screen tearing) Limit Cutscene FPS: On

On Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

Performance

Resolution Percentage: If DLSS not active, keep it on 100

If DLSS not active, keep it on 100 NVIDIA DLSS: Quality

Quality Frame Generation: If you have the 4000 series Nvidia GPU, turn it on (40% boost in FPS)

If you have the 4000 series Nvidia GPU, turn it on (40% boost in FPS) Max Foreground FPS: 240 (if you have a low-end PC and 60hz monitor, lock your FPS at 60)

240 (if you have a low-end PC and 60hz monitor, lock your FPS at 60) Max Background FPS: 8

8 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled (if you have an Nvidia GPU)

Quality

Texture Quality: Ultra(6GB VRAM), High(4GB), Medium(3GB), Low(less than 3GB)

Ultra(6GB VRAM), High(4GB), Medium(3GB), Low(less than 3GB) Anisotropic filtering: 16x(6GB VRAM), 8x(4GB), 4x(3GB), 2x or Off(less than 3GB)

16x(6GB VRAM), 8x(4GB), 4x(3GB), 2x or Off(less than 3GB) Shadow Quality: Low

Low Dynamic Shadows: Off

Off Soft Shadows: Off

Off Shader Quality: Medium

Medium SSAO Quality: Low or Medium

Low or Medium Fog Quality: Medium

Medium Clutter Quality: Medium

Medium Fur Quality Level: Medium

Medium Water Simulation Quality: Low

Low Anti-Aliasing Quality: Low

Low Geometric Complexity: Medium

Medium Terrain Geometry Detail: Low

Low Physics Quality: Low

Low Particles Quality: Low

Low Reflection Quality: Low

Low Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off (if you're struggling with FPs, turn it on)

Important key binds

If you're new to Diablo 4, there are some crucial keybindings you should be utilizing to elevate your gameplay experience.

As the key bind for Move/Interact/Basic Skill Slot is set to left click, if you accidentally click on an enemy, you will start to attack them. So if you want a move only button, make sure to enable Force Move . You can then bind it with the mouse scroll or middle mouse button.

is set to left click, if you accidentally click on an enemy, you will start to attack them. So if you want a move only button, make sure to enable . You can then bind it with the mouse scroll or middle mouse button. If you're a mouse wheel user, make sure to disable the Zoom on Mousewheel option first.

option first. Press CTRL+R to turn on the framerate display.

Diablo 4 system requirements

The following are some of the system requirements for Diablo 4 on a Windows PC:

Minimum requirements:

OS 64-bit Windows 10 CPU Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8350 RAM 8 GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280 DirectX 12 Storage 90 GB available space Network Broadband Connection

Recommended requirements:

OS 64-bit Windows 10 CPU Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD R3-1300X RAM 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470 DirectX 12 Storage 90 GB available space Network Broadband Connection

If you're facing issues in Diablo 4 regarding frame drops or optimizations, you may have to tweak the Windows and GPU settings. Importantly, make sure the Windows Game Mode is activated and the Xbox Game Bar is disabled.

The game is set to release on June 6, 2023, on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Xbox One. If you're encountering any game bugs or crashes, then you can contact Blizzard Support. After you register your issue, you'll be able to get in touch with their official tech support team.

