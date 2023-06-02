Diablo 4 settings you need to change before playing

The official release date for Diablo 4 is close, and owners of the pre-ordered Deluxe and Ultimate editions already have early access to the game. So if you're one of them or planning to hop on after the release, it's important that you tweak the settings to ensure you have an optimal experience. After you do so, you can play the game at its full potential without stuttering or frame drops.
The Diablo 4 in-game settings are pretty important to get the best FPS experience. Whether you have a high-end system or an inexpensive laptop, these are the best Diablo 4 graphics settings for smooth performance.
Screen
- Display: Windows (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: Your dedicated GPU
- Resolution: The native resolution of your monitor (ex: 1080p - 16:9)
- Sharpen Image: If DLSS on - 20, if DLSS off - 10
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off (turn it on if you're facing screen tearing)
- Limit Cutscene FPS: On
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: If DLSS not active, keep it on 100
- NVIDIA DLSS: Quality
- Frame Generation: If you have the 4000 series Nvidia GPU, turn it on (40% boost in FPS)
- Max Foreground FPS: 240 (if you have a low-end PC and 60hz monitor, lock your FPS at 60)
- Max Background FPS: 8
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled (if you have an Nvidia GPU)
Quality
- Texture Quality: Ultra(6GB VRAM), High(4GB), Medium(3GB), Low(less than 3GB)
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x(6GB VRAM), 8x(4GB), 4x(3GB), 2x or Off(less than 3GB)
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Dynamic Shadows: Off
- Soft Shadows: Off
- Shader Quality: Medium
- SSAO Quality: Low or Medium
- Fog Quality: Medium
- Clutter Quality: Medium
- Fur Quality Level: Medium
- Water Simulation Quality: Low
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Low
- Geometric Complexity: Medium
- Terrain Geometry Detail: Low
- Physics Quality: Low
- Particles Quality: Low
- Reflection Quality: Low
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off (if you're struggling with FPs, turn it on)
Important key binds
If you're new to Diablo 4, there are some crucial keybindings you should be utilizing to elevate your gameplay experience.
- As the key bind for Move/Interact/Basic Skill Slot is set to left click, if you accidentally click on an enemy, you will start to attack them. So if you want a move only button, make sure to enable Force Move. You can then bind it with the mouse scroll or middle mouse button.
- If you're a mouse wheel user, make sure to disable the Zoom on Mousewheel option first.
- Press CTRL+R to turn on the framerate display.
Diablo 4 system requirements
The following are some of the system requirements for Diablo 4 on a Windows PC:
Minimum requirements:
Recommended requirements:
If you're facing issues in Diablo 4 regarding frame drops or optimizations, you may have to tweak the Windows and GPU settings. Importantly, make sure the Windows Game Mode is activated and the Xbox Game Bar is disabled.
The game is set to release on June 6, 2023, on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Xbox One. If you're encountering any game bugs or crashes, then you can contact Blizzard Support. After you register your issue, you'll be able to get in touch with their official tech support team.