PS VR2 will now be supported on PC. This opens up a wider market for the VR headset and adds to Sony's increasing moves to democratize the PlayStation platform, breaking down most of the walls of exclusivity that they have meticulously built for the past two decades. Access begins on August 7 this year.

However, there's a catch: any capable gaming PC needs a separately sold adapter to plug into the PlayStation VR2, unlike what you would do to connect a Quest 3. This extra accessory will cost you $59.99 / €59.99 / £49.99.

There are a bunch of other requirements to get the PlayStation VR 2 headset up and running. Let's review them.

What are the PC system requirements for PS VR2?

Minimum requirements

Sony has listed detailed minimum PC requirements for running their latest headset. The bar for entry is quite modest: any CPU or GPU launched in the last six years would work.

However, some mandated requirements are at least Zen 2 or later architectures for AMD CPUs, and Turing (RTX 20 series) or later architectures for Nvidia GPUs. You will also need DisplayPort 1.4 support to run the PS VR2.

The detailed system requirements are as follows:

Operating system Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11 64-bit Processor Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (Zen 2 or later architecture is required) RAM / memory 8 GB or more GPU / graphics card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or later (Turing or later architecture is required), AMD Radeon RX 5500XT or later / AMD Radeon RX 6500XT or later

DisplayPort DisplayPort 1.4 (must have a standard DisplayPort or Mini DisplayPort output port) USB Direct connection only Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.0 or later

Recommended requirements

For the best performance, Sony recommends at least an RTX 3060 or AMD RX 6600 XT GPU. This will ensure smooth 1080p experiences in the latest VR titles like Fallout 4 VR, Half-Life: Alyx, War Thunder, and others.

Operating system Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11 64-bit Processor Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (Zen 2 or later architecture is required) RAM / memory 8 GB or more GPU / graphics card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or better, AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or better

DisplayPort DisplayPort 1.4 (must have a standard DisplayPort or Mini DisplayPort output port) USB Direct connection only Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.0 or late

How to set up the PS VR2 with a gaming PC?

Setting up the PlayStation VR2 requires a few quick steps. They are listed as follows:

Step 1. To get started, purchase the $49 PS VR2 adapter for gaming PCs. Also, buy a DisplayPort 1.4 cable.

Step 2. Connect the DisplayPort output cable from the headset to the adapter. Then connect the USB cable to your PC.

Step 3. Next, download the PlayStation VR2 App and the SteamVR App on your PC. Both should be available on Steam.

Step 4. You can control the headset from SteamVR and customize it to your liking. At launch, it only supports VR titles already available on PC and no PS VR titles are available. However, we can expect hits like Horizon: Call of the Mountain and Gran Turismo 7 to launch soon.

Step 5. Exact PC requirements will vary depending on the game. You can best tune performance depending on the exact title you are playing.

The PS VR2 doesn't support a bunch of technologies on PC

It's worth noting that all PS VR2 features won't be supported if you use it on a PC. Although Sony claims that this is because the headset "was designed from the ground up specifically for PS5," it is more of a way of keeping their platform the better choice if you fully want to enjoy the games.

Below is a list of features PC gamers will miss out with the PlayStation headset:

HDR support Headset feedback Eye tracking Adaptive triggers Haptic feedback (other than rumble)

Here's a list of features that are still supported:

Support for 4K resolution (2000 x 2040 resolution) 110-degree field of view Finger touch detection See-through view Foveated rendering (without eye tracking) 3D audio

The lack of headset feedback, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback is a big let-down. These features make the PS VR2 superior to other alternatives like the HTC Vive and the Meta Quest. However, once stripped, Sony's headset becomes another option that only makes more sense if you already have a PS5.