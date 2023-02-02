The Samsung Galaxy Book3 devices will hit store shelves starting February 17. However, users can pre-order the devices starting today. The ultrabooks announced at last night's Galaxy Unpacked event start from $1,449 and have been listed at leading retail sites like Best Buy and Amazon, and of course, on Samsung's official website.

The new laptops are quite lucrative for a wide array of users, starting with but not limited to professionals, creators, and gamers. In addition, Samsung has optimized its pricing to stand a fair chance against competing options from Apple, Lenovo, ASUS, and more.

Last year's Galaxy Book2 devices were quite popular and successful. Thus, users might consider upgrading. The best option right now is to secure a laptop, so they can get their hands on it as soon as they become available.

How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro?

The Galaxy Book3 Pro is the spiritual successor to last year's Book2 Pro. The device looks nearly identical to its last-gen predecessor. However, the underlying hardware has been upgraded.

The new devices run on the latest 13th gen Raptor Lake CPUs from Intel. They also satisfy the new Intel Evo certification requirements, like longer battery backups, more computing power, etc.

In addition, users can get up to a 1TB SSD, Iris Xe graphics, and up to a 16" 2880 x 1800 pixel resolution AMOLED display.

Users can now buy the Galaxy Book3 Pro at leading retailers like Best Buy and Amazon. The 1TB variant has an MSRP of $1,749. However, some sellers are offering deals and special discounts on the device to help users save extra cash. The deal is available in both colorways: graphite and beige.

For instance, Best Buy is offering a free storage upgrade to anyone opting for the 512 GB variant. Thus, users can buy the 1 TB Galaxy Book3 Pro for the introductory price of $1,449.

Some good deals can also be availed on the Samsung website. Along with a free storage upgrade deal similar to Best Buy, users can get $230 store credit when buying a Book3 Pro. Additionally, if users buy the S23 and the laptop together, Samsung will offer $50 in store credit.

The company also offers trade-in options to allow users to save some extra cash.

The device will launch on February 17. Pre-orders will start getting delivered from this date onwards.

How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360?

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 is a 2-in-1 convertible option. The device packs a spec sheet similar to the Book3 Pro. It comes with up to a 13th gen Core i7 processor and is Evo certified. Buyers can choose between the two memory and storage options — 16 or 32 GB of RAM and 512 or 1 TB SSD.

The laptop starts from $1,900. However, with the free storage upgrades offered by both Samsung and Best Buy, the price falls to $1,700.

Similar to the offers for the Book3 Pro, users can get an additional $230 store credit if they purchase the Book3 Pro 360 from the Samsung website. If the S23 is bought alongside the Book3 Pro 360, the company will offer an additional $50 store credit.

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro and Book3 Pro 360 are solid laptops for high-performance computing. These devices will be among the best ultrabooks of 2023.

