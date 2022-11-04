Black Friday deal: How to get Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro Laptop under $1000 (AMOLED Touch Screen, Core i7, 16GB DDR5)

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro laptop has got a steep discount even before the Black Friday sales have officially begun. All major retailers are looking to make the most of the festive period and are offering buyers excellent discounts on multiple products. With electronics being a core sector for sales, many devices are already getting early deals.

It's crucial for buyers to know how to get these offers, as things can sometimes be quite confusing for them. With a vast catalog of available devices and multiple retailers, many can miss out on a better deal due to information asymmetry. Thankfully, buyers will only have to burn a little oil once the source of a particular deal is found.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro laptop caters to the higher-end market and has strong specifications. It's a versatile device that can be used for different kinds of jobs by a user. With early Black Friday deals, the available discount suddenly makes it a much more affordable option.

The Black Friday deal brings the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro laptop in the under-$1000 segment

As mentioned above, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro laptop is at the higher end of the spectrum, costing $1499. An early deal on Best Buy has slashed the price by $500, bringing it below the $1000 mark.

Getting the deal is simple, as it's available on the official website. All a user will need to do is to go to the item's page. They can then proceed to checkout from the page and grab the deal.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro laptop worth it in the Black Friday sale?

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro laptop is a 2-in-1 hybrid device that serves as a notebook and a tablet. It comes with a brilliant AMOLED touchscreen which is among the top-end in the current market.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro laptop isn't a gaming machine despite having a great processor. The device is powered by a 12th gen Intel Generation Core i7 Evo, which is one of the mightiest processors in the current market. It's a great option to perform any task and is ideal for multitasking.

While the laptop can run casual games, it's best meant for productivity. It comes with Intel XE graphics, which is entry-level at best. Additionally, the laptop comes with 16 GB of RAM. It's perfect for busy professionals who need a device to get their office work done swiftly.

Apart from the discount as part of the Black Friday sale, users can also take advantage of the trade-in value by exchanging their older devices. This will bring down the final price even further and add to the valuation for a buyer.

