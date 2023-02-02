How to preorder Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra?

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra is the highest-end option in the new ultrabook lineup from the Korean tech giant. The device packs the latest Intel 13th-gen Raptor Lake chips and RTX 40 series GPUs from Nvidia.

This is the first time Samsung has launched an Ultra-class laptop. At the Galaxy Unpacked event, the company's VP described its flagship lineup of devices as the best-in-class offerings on the market. The devices are meticulously developed to deliver world-class performance.

Thus, it is no wonder that the company has paired the laptop with up to a high-end Core i9 processor and RTX 4070 graphics. Despite packing these components, the laptop comes with Intel Evo certification and a lightweight design. Thus, the devices are ideal for users who want performance on the go.

How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra?

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra (Image via Samsung)

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra is among the priciest laptops available. The decked-out version of the device is priced at $3,000; however, it is worth noting that the laptop is among the most premium devices money can buy. Gamers who opt for this device are in for a treat.

The company has introduced multiple options for the flagship Samsung Ultrabook. Pricing starts from $2,199 for the Core i7 13700H, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB of storage, and an RTX 4050-powered machine. The 4070 is available solely with the Core i9 variant.

The device will hit stores towards the end of the month, on February 24. Thus, those who want to purchase this device will have to wait for a couple of weeks before they can get their hands on it.

Anthony @TheGalox_ Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra unveiling Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra unveiling https://t.co/wpWEPnsdrW

Gamers can now pre-order the device to ensure they are ahead of the crowd and get their hands on it as soon as it launches. All editions of the Galaxy Book3 Ultra are now listed on leading storefronts like Best Buy, Amazon, and Samsung's website.

Offers bringing down the price of the Book3 Ultra by a huge margin

Users can get extra discounts if they purchase the device from Samsung's official website and Best Bu. The base model is available at $2,199 instead of the $2,399 MSRP. Thus, users can enjoy 1 TB of storage instead of the 512 GB SSD in the lower-end variant.

In addition, users can get a $300 store credit with the purchase, which brings the effective price down to $1,899 for the base model with a 1TB SSD and $2,499 for the i9 and RTX 4070-powered variant.

roobina mongia @roobinam



Much wider portfolio too. Any good? Should be reviewing the



#SamsungUnpacked Apple’s ecosystem is great, but Samsung is getting very close with the Galaxy Book series if you’ve got a #GalaxyS23Ultra Much wider portfolio too. Any good? Should be reviewing the #galaxybook3ultra very soon! Apple’s ecosystem is great, but Samsung is getting very close with the Galaxy Book series if you’ve got a #GalaxyS23Ultra Much wider portfolio too. Any good? Should be reviewing the #galaxybook3ultra very soon! #SamsungUnpacked https://t.co/zGqZ0gPBAd

Additional offers are available if the buyer is one of the following:

Student First responder officer Government employee Active duty, veteran, or military family An employee of a partnering company of Samsung like Qualcomm, Intel, etc.

For instance, students can avail an extra 15% off on the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra.

Users can save another 10% up to $1,000 on their Book3 Ultra if they bundle it with a Galaxy S23.

The newly announced Galaxy Book3 Ultra is an impeccable device for workloads that demand extra computing power. The laptop packs high-end specs in a compact and lightweight form factor. Thus, it is an ideal machine for gaming, content creation, 3D modeling, and more.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes