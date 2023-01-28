Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4050 spotted in the wild, might launch sooner than you expected

Recent developments suggest that the RTX 4060 and 4050 video cards may arrive sooner than expected. The cards were spotted in a European Economic Commission (EEC) filing, a body that regulates and ensures economic integration in the European Union, as originally reported by Videocardz.

Manufacturers mostly file for an EEC clearance close to the product's launch after finer details have materialized. Without proper trade clearance, AIB manufacturers may not be allowed to sell their products in the EU region.

A screenshot of the EEC application for Nvidia GPUs (Image via Videocardz)

However, it is worth noting that the 4060 and the 4050 were spotted alongside other applications, including the last-gen RTX 30 series cards, RTX 4090, 4080, and 4070. Thus, the exact release date of the upcoming Ada Lovelace GPUs remains a mystery.

More details on the developments surrounding the RTX 4060 and 4050

Anthony @TheGalox_ 2023 MSI gaming laptop lineup pricing



• Katana 15: i7-12650H, RTX 4060 & 16/512gb: $1199

• Pulse 15: i7-13700H, RTX 4060 & 16/1TB: $1499

• Raider GE78HX: i9-13980HX, RTX 4080 & 32/2TB: $3299

As we established in a recent rumor roundup of the upcoming RTX 4070, Nvidia will launch the lower-end 70-class GPU first. The performance-class and entry-level 4060 and 4050 are expected to hit the market later, preferably around Computex.

However, according to a report originally published on Videocardz, Shangke Group, who owns graphics card manufacturers like MaxSun and Soyo, recently filed for trade clearance for practically the entire RTX 40-series lineup.

This can have two broad implications.

Third-party manufacturers are ready with their designs for the RTX 4060 and 4050 video cards. Partners are aware that Nvidia will launch the GPUs sometime in the future and are filing for a trade clearance of the GPUs all at once, potentially to save money.

Another noteworthy point in these filings is that the list does not include RTX 4070 Ti, Nvidia's latest launch. This also hints at the second possibility.

If the second case is true, all speculation around the upcoming cards will be practically useless as this development gives no insight into when to expect the graphics cards.

However, if the partners have readied the 4060 and 4050 GPUs, the graphics cards should be launched by Computex 2023.

More information on RTX 4060 and RTX 4050

The upcoming RTX 4060 and RTX 4050 GPUs are expected to bring the lower barrier of entry into Ada Lovelace further down, thereby allowing budget and entry-level gamers to get access to the new technologies and improvements of RTX 40 series GPUs.

According to rumors, the RTX 4060 is expected to be as fast as the 3070 or 3070 Ti.

Details on RTX 4050 are thin; however, the graphics card is rumored to be based on a severely cut-down AD107 GPU and uses a 128-bit memory bus.

