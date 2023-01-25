When is the expected Nvidia RTX 4070 release date? Specs, price, performance, and more

More details on the RTX 4070 release date have surfaced, as Nvidia is reportedly sending the card and the RTX 4060 Ti into mass production soon. Jensen Huang, the company's CEO, and his team are yet to make any official announcements on the upcoming GPUs. However, a lot of information is already out in the open.

The upcoming 70-class GPU will likely share specs with its last-gen counterpart, the RTX 3070, according to previous leaks. The card, however, will not be as fast as the RTX 3090 Ti, provided the Ti variant can barely touch the Ampere flagship.

The upcoming card will likely be announced this quarter, with a launch expected sometime around April. It is unlikely that Nvidia will push the cards back till Computex.

More details on the RTX 4070 release date, specs, performance, and more

The RTX 4070 will be the next biggest launch from Nvidia. Numerous details of the card, including the full spec sheet, have already been spotted. However, we have seen no leaked pictures or stock updates from retailers. So, it's safe to say that we are not very close to the launch.

Specs

According to multiple sources, the RTX 4070 will be very close to the 3070 in terms of on-paper specs.

However, it is worth noting that the new Ada Lovelace-based card packs next-generation variants of everything from Tensor cores to CUDA and RT cores. Thus, the card will pump out much higher performance numbers despite sharing a similar spec sheet.

The card is based on the same AD104 GPU as the RTX 4070 Ti. Thus, it won't be quite far apart from the $800 GPU Nvidia launched back at CES. It will come with 5,888 CUDA cores, 184 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs), 64 Render Output Units (ROPs), and 46 RT cores.

The GPU will allegedly pack 12 gigabytes of 21 Gbps GDDR6X video memory based on a 192-bit memory bus. Thus, the memory bandwidth works out to 500 GB/s. The graphics card will have a TDP of 285W.

GPU Name AD104 CUDA Core Count 5,888 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs) 184 Render Output Units (ROPs) 64 Ray Tracing (RT) Core Count 46 Tensor Core Count 184 Video Memory Size 12 GB Video Memory Type 21 Gbps GDDR6X Video Memory Bus Width 192 bit Base Clock Speed 1920 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2475 MHz Memory Clock Speed 1313 MHz

Expected performance

ZOTAC UK @ZOTAC_UK Pure enjoyment for the eyes and ears. Check out the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Trinity ASMR Unboxing Pure enjoyment for the eyes and ears. Check out the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Trinity ASMR Unboxing 🔥 https://t.co/glS8X3Hlfo

The 4070 is quite a powerful card on paper. Based on the calculations, it's expected to have a theoretical performance of 29.15 TFLOPS, making it much faster than the 3070, which has a theoretical performance of 20.31 TFLOPS.

According to TechPowerUp's GPU performance charts, the upcoming card is expected to be about 3% faster than the RTX 3070 Ti and slightly slower than the RX 6800 XT.

The GPU will be about 67% slower than the RTX 4080 and about 109% slower than the RTX 4090.

Pricing

Arokhantos @Arokhantos Nvidia rtx 4090 4080 4070 ti 4070 supply soon Nvidia rtx 4090 4080 4070 ti 4070 supply soon https://t.co/8fGDByImQ0

Although loads of information on the specs of the RTX 4070 have already been leaked, information on its pricing is rather sparse. However, if trends are anything to go by, the GPU will be costlier than its last-gen variant, the RTX 3070, which was launched for $499.

We are speculating the price to be somewhere between $549 and $599. Provided the card is much slower than the expensive RTX 4080 and the 4070 Ti, it is unlikely that the GPU will cost more than $600.

Conclusion

The launch of the RTX 4070 will make Ada Lovelace cheaper and will bring technologies like frame generation to the masses. Based on the leaked information, the GPU is shaping up to be a solid option for mid-range PCs.

