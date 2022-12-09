Nvidia RTX 4070 specs leaked: Expected price, performance, and more explained

The RTX 4070 is finally in the spotlight as leaks involving it have surfaced on the internet. Renowned Twitter leaker @kopite7kimi took to the platform to reveal the hardware specs of this unannounced GPU.

Gamers should not confuse the 4070 with the 4070 Ti — a rehashed RTX 4080 12 GB — that will be introduced at CES 2023. The specs of both these graphics cards were recently revealed.

kopite7kimi @kopite7kimi Some updates of RTX 4070:

PG141-SKU336/337

AD104-250-A1

5888FP32

12G 21Gbps GDDR6X

36M L2

The 4070 is a further cut-down version of the RTX 4070 Ti and will probably be introduced at a lower price point. There is no news on the card's release date yet, but more information regarding it should be available as fans progress into 2023.

RTX 4070 much weaker card than flagships RTX 4080 and 4090

Anthony @TheGalox_ Nvidia RTX 4070 TI launches on January 5, it's a rebranded RTX 4080 12gb Nvidia RTX 4070 TI launches on January 5, it's a rebranded RTX 4080 12gb https://t.co/q8dffUn3Kb

Based on the on-paper specs of the upcoming 4070, the performance-focused mid-range graphics card will be significantly slower than the higher-end GPUs Nvidia has introduced in this generation.

The product is based on the AD104-250-A1 graphics processor, which packs 5,888 FP32 CUDA cores and 12 GB of GDDR6X memory under its hood. This GPU might look similar to the RTX 4070 Ti that will be launched at CES. However, gamers should keep in mind that the AD104 chip packs much fewer CUDA cores than the higher-end card. The 4070 Ti will reportedly come with 7,680 CUDA cores, which is 23% more than the non-TI variant.

Many fans might consider the upcoming RTX 4070 as an underwhelming option as it has the same number of CUDA cores as its last-gen equivalent, the RTX 3070, whose GA104 chip also shipped with 5,888 CUDA cores.

However, gamers should note that with every graphics card generation, Nvidia uplifts the performance that can be derived from a single CUDA core. Thus, despite packing a similar number of cores, the RTX 4070 will deliver higher performance compared to its last-gen equivalent.

The 4070, however, will pack 12 GB of GDDR6X memory like its Ti variant. This memory is based on a 192-bit memory bus and will have transfer speeds of 21 GT/s. Thus, Nvidia is keeping the RAM specs similar for both graphics cards.

The unannounced GPU will be quite power efficient, according to the leaker. The graphics card will draw 250W of power as compared to the 285W rating of the RTX 4070 Ti and the 320W rating of the RTX 4080.

Overall, fans can expect the upcoming RTX 4070 to be around 20% faster than its last-gen equivalent. But it is too early to draw any concrete conclusions. Based on the specs of this card, it should target 1440p gaming and is likely to be priced at $499, like most other 70-class GPUs.

