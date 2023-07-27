How to record call on iPhone

Recording a call on your iPhone can serve various purposes. While it is comforting to know that Apple values customer privacy, this very dedication can complicate things when you're trying to do that. Moreover, this company's restriction on third-party applications accessing integrated iPhone apps and its microphone directly adds to the challenge.

However, there are a few steps you can follow to record calls on your phone. This article will guide you through the procedure regarding that.

How can you record calls on an iPhone?

Recording calls on an iPhone is not something that Apple supports with a built-in function. This is mainly because it's illegal to record calls involving other people without their permission in some states in America and a few other countries.

If you happen to be in a region where recording calls is frowned upon, the Voice Memos app is your sole choice. Even if you're not, you can still use it to serve your purpose; this program is probably the most inclusive option available to users when it comes to recording calls.

It offers a simple and cost-free way to do so. All you have to do is follow these steps:

First, you need an extra iPhone. Launch the Voice Memos app on one phone. Then, put this device nearby and initiate a call on the main phone. Put the call on loudspeaker. Press the red button on the Voice Memos app to start recording the call. Once done, press the red button again to stop recording.. The file will be saved in the app. You can then send it to your primary phone and use it.

The volume detected by the Voice Memos app is indicated by red lines, which reflect how well this program is picking up sound. If those lines are more prominent, the recordings' volume will be high. To rectify a flat line, the call volume may need to be increased, or both devices can be brought closer together.

Can you use third-party apps to record calls on an iPhone?

It can be a hassle to record calls on an iPhone, as it necessitates an extra gadget. Although there are tons of third-party apps in the App Store that advertise themselves as call recorders, most of these apps have received negative feedback from numerous users.

Certain apps demand payment for access to exclusive features, while others require the inconvenience of merging an additional call with the original call. Consequently, these methods are both concerning and tedious to navigate.

Using the Voice Memos app on a second iOS device can be an excellent way to record calls. Another option would be to use an Android phone recorder or a computer. However, following the laws in your state or country is crucial to doing this.

Looking for an affordable solution? Well, Amazon's got you covered with their wide selection of voice recorders that effortlessly attach to your phone, providing an easy and convenient way to capture audio.