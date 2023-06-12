How to refund a game on PS5?

PS5 games can be bought both digitally and physically (if you own the disc edition). While physical copies can be refunded based on the local refund policies, which is up to 30 days in the United States, the exact method for the digital copies can be a bit skewed since Sony entirely hands it.

However, Sony accepts refunds for all types of goods sold on the PlayStation store. The list includes games, DLCs, pre-orders, and subscription services. Customers must head to the PlayStation website and state their cause to request a refund.

The company has outlined some rules on its website, which can be a bit overwhelming for gamers to process. Thus, this article will go over how to refund a game if you don't want it anymore or if it was purchased unintentionally.

Is my game eligible for a refund on PS5?

PlayStation offers refund services for purchases, including games, add-ons, subscriptions, and pre-orders. However, note that the rules can be slightly different for each.

Games and add-ons: Games and add-ons for the PS5 are eligible for a refund up to 14 days after purchase. Also, you must not start downloading or playing any of the purchased content. This automatically disqualifies your game for a refund.

Subscriptions: Subscriptions, like PS Plus, are also eligible for refunds up to 14 days after purchase. However, the refund amount will be adjusted depending on the duration used. For example, if you refund a one-month PS Plus subscription after using it for a week, you will only get three-quarters of what you have paid.

Pre-orders: Pre-orders can also be refunded under PlayStation's refund policy. For pre-orders made more than 14 days before the game's release date, you can request a refund up to the date of the game's release. For games pre-ordered less than 14 days before its release date, refunds can be requested for up to 14 days after the game's launch.

Do note that the PS5 refund policies mention that the rules are in addition to local refund policies. Thus, depending on your region, your game might be eligible for a refund for longer than 14 days.

How to refund PS5 games?

Follow these steps to refund any item bought for the PS5:

Step 1. Head over to the PlayStation support website: https://www.playstation.com/en-us/support/store/ps-store-refund-request/

The different types of items that can be refunded (Image via Sony)

Step 2. Scroll down and choose the item you wish to request a refund for. Then click on Contact PlayStation Support. This will open a new page.

The PlayStation Support webpage (Image via Sony)

Step 3. From the new window that appears, choose PS Store & Refunds. Next, from the many that appear, choose PlayStation Store refunds.

The Refund Assistant on the PlayStation Support page (Image via Sony)

Step 4. Click on the Refund Assistant tile. This will launch a chatbot asking you questions regarding the purchase, including the number of days that have elapsed since you bought the game content.

Answer the question as they come by, and PlayStation will refund your game, no questions asked, if you satisfy the eligibility criteria listed above.

PlayStation will refund the cash to the original payment mode. However, for the following payment methods, refunds can only be initiated to your PlayStation wallet:

Bancontact (MisterCash) Paysafecard Money vouchers

Overall, the process can be too much for first-time PS5 gamers. We hope our guide helped gamers through the entire refund process.

Poll : 0 votes