The iOS 17 beta update is currently the buzzword amongst iPhone users. The latest iOS, rumored to be an iterative update, has turned out to be one of the best additions from Apple yet. Features like custom contact posters, NameDrop, StandBy Mode, and more have changed how we use iPhones. Needless to say, many users are raring to switch to iOS 17 as soon as possible to try out these exciting features.

Furthermore, Apple has made it highly convenient to acquire the beta update since iOS 16.4, which also is a cause of temptation for many. However, iOS 17 is currently in the public beta stage and is bound to have bugs that deter users from making the switch. In this article, we will cover how to remove iOS 17 beta without a computer.

Is iOS 17 stable?

Apple recently released the Public Beta of IOS 17 worldwide. All that users have to do is sign up for Apple Beta Software Program and update their iPhones from Settings. One of the reasons why Apple has made the public beta convenient and accessible is because all the serious bugs have already been ironed out in the developer beta phase. The public beta is as close to the final stable release as possible.

Those excited about the new iOS 17 features can safely update to public beta without a worry and test it out for a couple of months until the final release rolls out in September. However, remember that it's still beta which means it could have bugs and issues that might break certain apps or features on your iPhone. If you are facing issues with one of your critical apps, like a banking or medical app, it's best to remove iOS 17 beta.

How do I downgrade from iOS 17 beta?

Apple allows iPhone users to downgrade to the last stable iOS update using iTunes on the laptop. However, that leads to data loss, and if you don't have an older backup from iOS 16, it might not work. Moreover, having a contingency plan is important if a laptop isn't available. Here are the steps to delete iOS 17 beta from your iPhone.

Open Safari on your iPhone. Go to the Apple Beta Profiles page. Scroll down and click on Public under Choose a Beta. Click on Install Profile under iOS 16 Public Beta. Now head to Settings on your iPhone. You should see Profile Downloaded section on top, tap on it. Click on Install in the top right corner and enter your six-digit passcode. Click Install again on the Consent page that comes up next. Tap on Restart in the pop-up that comes up. After your iPhone restarts, head to Settings > General > Software Update. You should see iOS 16 Public Beta ready to download and install. Click on Download and Install, and wait for the process to finish.

If you cannot see the iOS 16 beta update, you must downgrade using iTunes on a MacBook.

I have downloaded iOS 17 final release, how do I remove iOS 17 beta?

When iOS 17 final release rolls out, it's best to turn off the beta updates on your iPhone. You can do so by following the below steps.

Go to Settings on your iPhone. Scroll down and tap on General. Click on Software Update. Tap on iOS 17 Beta section. Select Off on the next page.

As simple as installing a beta update has become, it's equally simple to downgrade to the previous version. That's if Apple is still signing the previous release. Once the tech behemoth stops signing an update, there's no way to downgrade.

Moreover, if the bug that's bothering you is minor, like faster battery drain or overheating while recording, it's advised to wait for the stable release and update. After all, it's just around the corner.