Apple iOS 17 public beta preview: Is this the biggest update since iOS 14?

Apple iOS 17 public beta is finally out. The latest Apple operating system is out of the developer beta phase, with most bugs ironed out, and is now ready for the general public to preview. The iOS 17 public beta is closer to the final release and is more refined than previous betas. Those who can't wait for another couple of months to try the shiny new features in iOS 17 can install the latest public beta.

And with Apple making the whole process of installing the public beta as simple as clicking on the update within Settings>General, it's a no-brainer. Here's a preview of the iOS 17 public beta and why this is the biggest update since iOS 14.

iOS 17 public beta is one of the most meaningful updates for your iPhone yet

Sure, iOS 16 introduced the lock screen customization, but it was iOS 14 that last changed the way we interact with iPhones. It introduced widget support, advanced privacy features, and app tracking. Now, iOS 17 public beta brings several ways to change how youuse an iPhone. Here's a low down on iOS 17 public beta.

Present your best self

Apple has changed the way you can present yourself to other iPhone users. Gone are the days of the boring iOS calling interface. iOS 17 public beta brings a custom contact poster, letting users set a portrait picture or Animoji of themselves with cool backgrounds and fonts. This custom poster shows up every time you call another iPhone user.

The downsides are that you can only set custom posters for yourself, and the recipient should also be on iOS 17. You will see the same boring iOS calling interface if the caller has not set a custom contact poster.

NameDrop(ping) just became cooler

The custom contact posters extend to yet another shiny new feature that changes how AirDrop works. While name-dropping is not nice in conversations and might paint you cocky, NameDrop in iOS 17 will make you look cool. Yes, that's a thing now. Apple has changed the way iPhone users can share contact details. Gone are the days of boring contact card sharing.

All we have to do is to bring the top of our iPhones closer, and with stunning animation, the desired contact details are shared via the custom contact posters we have set. The same animation transfer also works for SharePlay, file share, and everything AirDrop does. It is intuitive and a mass favorite.

iPhone is now the coolest bedside clock ever

Speaking of mass favorite, another feature that's fast becoming popular is the StandBy mode. When the iPhone is placed to charge in a horizontal orientation, it now shows a new smart display-like interface featuring three different displays. These are widgets, clocks, and photos. We find it very useful when you have to check notifications or live scores at a glance.

Besides, who doesn't want a clock featuring that stunning Super Retina XDR display on their bedside or work desk?

Check incoming voicemail live on your lock screen

Live Voicemail is one of the most remarkable features introduced by Apple with the iOS 17 public beta. It helps you tackle the issue of spam calls and decide whether the call is important. With iOS 17 public beta, you can see the message's real-time text transcription as the caller leaves a voice mail. You can pick up the call if it seems important.

The feature is turned on by default in iOS 17 and can be toggled off from Settings > Phone > Live Voicemail.

Solo night commute just got safer with Check-In

How often have you wondered whether your spouse, sibling, or parents reached their destination or arrived home safely? The days of sending a text message asking whether they're home are behind us.

The iOS 17 public beta brings a Check-In feature in the messages app, where all you have to do is send a Check-In to a trusted contact and select the amount of data you want to share and the duration of your commute.

The recipient will be notified when you reach the destination, if there's a delay, or if your commute is not progressing. Depending on the data you share, they can see your last location, last iPhone unlock location, last Apple Watch removal location, cell network signal strength, and route. No more worrying about your loved ones commuting late at night or traveling alone.

Messaging is even better on iOS 17

Speaking of messages, Apple has also added a host of new features to the stock Messages app. The message box is much less cluttered as all iMessage apps have been moving to a new tray, which comes up when you tap the + icon next to the message box. Apple has also brought the much-needed swipe-to-reply feature to iOS messages.

Lastly, audio messages will now get text transcriptions to check them at a glance when you can't listen to them. All in all, Messages is more powerful in iOS 17 public beta.

FaceTime is now more purposeful

FaceTime has also received new meaningful additions, making it more intuitive than ever. For starters, if someone misses your FaceTime call, you can leave a FaceTime message instead, which is convenient for the caller and recipient.

Additionally, iOS 17 public beta lets users make a FaceTime call on a large screen using Apple TV, which is ideal for group calls. Lastly, there are nifty features like 3D animated effects triggered by gestures and portrait modes from the camera app added to the FaceTime camera.

Siri is now on a first-name basis with you

Yes, you heard it right! You can now pull up Siri by simply saying Siri and not Hey Siri, making it much more convenient. Moreover, Siri waits for a split second after you finish saying Siri to ensure you are not saying serious or some other similar-sounding word. However, the biggest improvement is the continuity in conversation.

To illustrate, you can ask about today's weather and continue the conversation by asking about tomorrow's forecast, the weather in some other town, and so on, and Siri will continue the trail. Not having to say Hey Siri or tap the button for every new command is siri-ously a significant improvement.

Final thoughts

There are several other great features like personal voice, multiple timers, customized Safari profiles, and more, but the above features will change how we use the iPhone. No wonder many of us couldn't wait to jump on the iOS 17 public beta bandwagon as soon as it was released. The latest iOS 17 public beta update polishes the interface and takes an already intuitive device to the next level.

